Cameron Leads Chasers to 1-0 Win with 4th Quality Start
August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers held the Louisville Bats scoreless Sunday evening at Werner Park with a 1-0 win to win the series four games to two, the team's third shutout win of the series, fifth of the month and ninth of the season.
The game opened with four scoreless innings, tied 0-0 headed into the fifth. Omaha starter Noah Cameron retired his first nine hitters of the game with three perfect frames and opened his day with five hitless innings.
The two teams combined to muster just three hits and six walks in the first four and a half innings of the game, with all three hits coming from Omaha.
The Chasers finally got onto the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Austin Nola ripped a double with one out, then scored on a two-out double from Drew Waters for a 1-0 lead.
Cameron finished the evening tossing six scoreless innings and added seven strikeouts for his fourth straight quality start in as many outings with the Storm Chasers.
Eric Cerantola and Dan Altavilla each tossed an inning of perfect relief, combining to retire six straight Bats hitters. Evan Sisk closed out the game in the top of the ninth inning and added two strikeouts for a 1-0 Omaha win. Sisk earned his 9th save of the year while Cameron earned his first Triple-A win. The Storm Chaser pitching staff earned its ninth shutout victory of the season, the most of any Triple-A team.
With Monday off, the Storm Chasers will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bisons for a six-game series at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, August 20 as first pitch is slated to start at 5:35 p.m. CT.
