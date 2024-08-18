Late Stripers Surge Not Enough in 8-7 Loss to Norfolk

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - A four-run seventh inning and a two-run home run by Drake Baldwin in the ninth were not enough to complete a spirited comeback effort from the Gwinnett Stripers (23-22) as the Norfolk Tides (20-25) held on to hand Gwinnett an 8-7 loss on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers won the series 5-1.

Decisive Plays: TT Bowens and Hudson Haskin drove in a pair of runs in the second inning to give the Tides a 2-0 lead. A solo home run (12) by Yuli Gurriel got Gwinnett on the board in the bottom of the inning. Norfolk pulled away with a two-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth inning to lead 6-1. Trailing 7-1, the Stripers battled for a four-run seventh inning that featured a three-run triple from Alejo Lopez. An RBI single from David Bañuelos gave the Tides an insurance run at 8-5 in the eighth. A two-run home run (8) from Baldwin in the ninth made it 8-7, but Eli White popped out to end the late comeback bid.

Key Contributors: Lopez (3-for-4, 2B, 3B, RBI) finished a home run shy of the cycle while Baldwin and Gurriel each had two-hit nights with an RBI. Jackson Stephens (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) was teriffic in relief for Gwinnett. Norfolk got a three-run home run from Johnson and a two-run single by Terrin Vavra.

Noteworthy: Baldwin and Lopez both extended their team-best RBI streaks to seven games. The Stripers dropped to 5-15 in Sunday games this season. Gwinnett finished +48 in run differential (107-59) over the 18-game season series against Norfolk.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 20): Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. Both starting pitchers are currently TBD.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 27): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can load up on $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.