Alan Roden Homers Herd to Late Inning Win in Scranton

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Bisons won 7-5 over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a late game thriller on Sunday afternoon from PNC Field thanks to a ninth inning home run from Alan Roden..

With the game tied at five and just a half inning after the RailRiders scored three runs to pull even, Roden hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to give the Bisons the win over the RailRiders. With two outs in the inning, the Herd right fielder stayed back on a 1-0 breaking ball from reliever Oddanier Mosqueda and golfed it 400 ft into the right field berm area. The home run was his fifth of the season for Buffalo and 12th overall in the minor leagues.

Roden finished with a strong stat line going 3-4 at the plate and scoring three of Buffalo's runs.

The Bisons got on the board early with a two out RBI double from Damiano Palmegiani to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

J.C Escarra and the RailRiders answered with a two-run single that gave them the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the first.

Josh Kasevich brought the game back to even before Roden scored on a wild pitch to take the lead back at 3-2 in the top of the second. The Bisons added more runs in the top of the fourth courtesy of Max McDowell. He hit a two-run double that scored Kasevich and Roden to give Buffalo a 5-2 lead.

Paolo Espino started at pitcher for the Bisons on Sunday and had a strong afternoon. Espino threw for six innings and gave up four hits and two runs. He also notched four strikeouts before Andrew Bash came into pitch in relief. Bash would pitch for 1.2 innings giving up two hits and two runs while throwing two strikeouts.

After four scoreless innings the RailRiders stormed back into the game with a big eighth inning. Tayor Tremmel tied up the game at 5-5 with a three-run homer that also scored Jorbit Vivas and Carlos Narvaez.

Kasevich was once again reliable at the plate in another three-hit day. Kasevich went 3-4 at the plate while also scoring three of the teams runs in the win over Scranton. McDowell was also excellent, going 1-4 at the plate while also notching three RBIs to lead the team.

The Bisons will get a day to rest on Monday before coming back to Sahlen Field to kick off a six-game home set. The first game against the Omaha Storm Chasers is scheduled for Tuesday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. No starting pitcher has been announced at this time.

