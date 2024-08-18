Sounds Take Finale from Bulls, 4-2
August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Nashville Sounds scored four runs in the top of the sixth to upend the Durham Bulls 4-2 on Sunday at the DBAP.
The Bulls (21-24), who had claimed four of the first five games in the series, took a 1-0 lead into the sixth. Michael Gomez (L, 3-3) surrendered four runs on five extra base hits, including a pair of home runs.
CJ Hinojosa reached on an infield single in the seventh to score Kenny Piper from third to trim the deficit to 4-2. In the eighth, Jake Mangum came off the bench as a pinch hitter with two outs and Logan Driscoll at third base, but rifled a line drive right into reliever Tyler Jay's (S, 3) glove to end the frame. The Bulls went in order in the ninth.
Durham took a 1-0 lead against DL Hall (W, 1-1) in the third when Tristan Peters scored on a sac fly by Curtis Mead. Peters doubled down the right field line, then advanced to third on a groundout by Ronny Simon.
Over the final 15 innings of the series, 10 Durham relievers combined to blank the Sounds (24-20) in 14 of the 15 innings.
The Bulls won the series 4-games-to-2, and took the season series with Nashville 10-8.
Durham heads to Syracuse to take on the Mets in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET.
The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
