Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in Ninth 7-6

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Once again the St. Paul Saints carried a lead late, once again they couldn't close it out. A walk-off homer by Matt Gorski in the bottom of the ninth sent the Saints to a 7-6 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians. It was the ninth straight loss for the Saints.

With the Saints up 6-5 in the eighth Henry Davis tied the game for the Indians with a solo homer to left, his 13th of the season.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Gorski won it with a solo homer to right, his 18th of the season.

It didn't take long for the Saints to get on the board as Payton Eeles led off the game with a double off the base of the wall in center. Michael Helman followed with a two-run homer to left, his 13th of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

With a runner at first and one out in the bottom of the second Jose Rojas drew a walk. Gorski got the Indians within 2-1 with an RBI double to right-center. Seth Beer followed with a two-run single to left giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

It took the Saints until the fifth to collect another hit and it tied the game. With one out Eeles was hit by a pitch. With two outs Eeles started to take off for second, but retreated to first. Catcher Henry Davis still threw down to second and the throw went into centerfield allowing Eeles to take second. Yunior Severino made the Indians pay with an RBI single to right tying the score at three.

The Indians got the run back in the bottom of the inning. Jack Suwinski led off with a walk, With one out Jose Rojas walked. A fielder's choice put runners at the corners and Beer's RBI infield single gave the Indians a 4-3 lead.

In their next at bat, the Saints took the lead. Wynton Bernard led off the sixth with a bloop single to left. Rylan Bannon then hit a two-run homer to right, his first with the Saints and 16th of the season, putting the Saints up 5-4. With one out Alex Isola doubled into the left field corner and with two outs Eeles made it 6-4 when he lined a single off the pitcher Luis Cessa.

Three straight singles for the Indians to start the bottom of the sixth loaded the bases. With one out an RBI fielder's choice by Liover Peguero cut the Saints lead to 6-5.

