Bullpen Strong, Bats Silent in 1-0 Loss

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Nebraska - Despite a brilliant effort from the bullpen, the Louisville Bats were unable to produce at the plate, suffering a 1-0 loss in the finale of a six-game series at Werner Park on Sunday night.

The Bats went with a bullpen game to wrap up the series. Just after being promoted from Double-A Chattanooga, Brooks Crawford made his first Triple-A start for Louisville. He was strong over three scoreless innings, walking two, striking out one, and giving up two hits to maintain the scoreless tie.

Omaha's Noah Cameron lasted deeper into the game, holding the Bats at bay for most of it. He retired the first nine Bats he faced before a walk and a hit by pitch in the fourth. Then, he struck out the side in the fifth, giving the Omaha offense a chance.

Stevie Branche made his first appearance since July 13 in the fourth and walked two but navigated around the trouble to keep the Storm Chasers off the board. Evan Kravetz was the next Bats reliever and allowed a one-out double to Austin Nola before getting the second out. However, Drew Waters connected with a double of his own off the left field fence, bringing home Nola to open the scoring in the fifth.

Looking to get the run right back in the sixth, Ivan Johnson gave the Bats a big opportunity with the first hit of the day off Cameron, a triple that rolled to the wall in deep center. However, Cameron promptly struck out Rece Hinds for the second out. Following a walk to Davis Wendzel, who quickly stole second, Cameron ended the threat with a strikeout of P.J. Higgins.

Yosver Zulueta maintained the 1-0 deficit with a couple strikeouts in a scoreless bottom of the sixth. Evan Cerantola relieved Cameron with a clean top of the seventh. Zulueta navigated around a leadoff walk in the seventh by striking out another pair to kept the deficit at one.

Rehabbing Royals righty Dan Altavilla tossed a one, two, three top of the eighth to keep the shutout bid alive. Former Strom Chaser Brooks Kriske did the same for Louisville in the bottom half.

In the ninth, the Bats looked to mount a comeback against closer Evan Sisk. Wendzel reached with a one-out single and Michael Trautwein kept the game alive with a two-out walk, moving the tying run to scoring position with two out. Sisk (S, 9) was then able to end the game and earn the save by striking out Joey Wiemer.

Cameron (W, 1-0) earned the win with six scoreless innings, striking out seven. He, along with Cerantola, Altavilla, and Sisk combined on a two-hit shutout for the Storm Chasers. The Bats pitching staff combined to allow just four hits, two each off Kravetz (L, 5-3) and Crawford. Wendzel and Johnson had the only two hits, while Trautwein walked twice in the loss.

The Bats (57-61, 19-25 second half) return home to begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (58-62, 23-22 second half) on Tuesday night. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

