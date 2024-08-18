Historic Comeback Fuels 10-9 Win for Jumbo Shrimp

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trailing 9-2, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp walked off the Memphis Redbirds 10-9 with a historic eight-run comeback Sunday night in front of 5,085 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The seven-run come-from-behind victory was Jacksonville's largest since June 8, 2006, when Jacksonville rallied from a 7-0 deficit against Huntsville.

Jacksonville (58-60, 23-20) began their mountainous comeback in the bottom of the eighth. Trailing 9-2, the Jumbo Shrimp sent 12 men to the plate. Forrest Wall started the inning with a base hit and Connor Norby walked. Troy Johnston (10), Deyvison De Los Santos (6) and Tristan Gray (16) walloped consecutive home runs on three straight pitches to cut the deficit to 9-7. Two batters later, Griffin Conine doubled and scored on a two-out double from Javier Sanoja, drawing the Jumbo Shrimp to within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp walked off the Redbirds (59-61, 21-24). in the bottom of the ninth. De Los Santos led off with an infield single against Memphis reliever Chris Roycroft (L, 2-4). Nick Gordon pinch ran for De Los Santos and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Gray walked and Agustín Ramírez reached on a fielder's choice, pushing Gordon to third. With runners at the corners, Conine knocked in Gordon with a single to tie the game at nine. Ramírez went to second on the single and scored on a fielding error to give Jacksonville a 10-9 win over Memphis.

The Redbirds opened the scoring for the sixth straight game in the top of the fourth. Matt Koperniak tripled and scored on a ground ball from Ivan Herrera for a 1-0 advantage.

Jacksonville immediately took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Norby singled and Johnston walked. De Los Santos socked a two-run double, putting the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.

Memphis went on a big run that started in the top of the fifth. With one out, José Fermín walked and Alfonso Rivas singled, advancing Fermín to third. Mike Antico (3) flipped the game with a three-run shot, putting the Redbirds up 4-2.

The Redbirds padded their lead in the sixth. With one out, Luken Baker walked and César Prieto (13) blasted a two-run homer to give Memphis a 6-2 advantage.

Memphis extended their lead in the seventh. Rivas started the frame with a walk and Thomas Saggese (17) socked a two-run bomb putting the Redbirds ahead 8-2.

The Redbirds scored in their fifth consecutive inning in the eighth. Fermín (8) launched a solo shot, giving Memphis a seven-run advantage, 9-2.

Following an off day Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp will take on the Nashville Sounds in a six-game set from First Horizon Park that starts Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. ET. LHP Jonathan Bermúdez (1-1, 5.30 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Nashville will counter with RHP Chad Patrick (11-1, 2.85 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

