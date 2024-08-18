Four Home Runs Not Enough in Series Finale Loss at Jacksonville
August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game road trip with a 10-9 loss at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Memphis clubbed four home runs to grab a 9-2 lead after the top of the eighth inning. Center fielder Mike Antico smacked a three-run home run to put the Redbirds in front in the fifth inning. In the sixth, third baseman Cesar Prieto drilled a two-run home run to extend the lead further. Over the next two frames, second baseman Thomas Saggese and shortstop Jose Fermin each hit a round tripper.
Antico finished the loss 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a home run and a run scored. Left fielder Alfonso Rivas went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, a double and a walk. Catcher Ivan Herrera posted a 2-for-5 effort and added an RBI.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two in 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher left the game after a walk to load the bases in the fifth inning to make way for Connor Thomas, who got out of the jam unscathed. Riley O'Brien and Jacob Bosiokovic each added a scoreless inning in relief. Chris Roycroft (2-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in the ninth as Jacksonville won the series finale in walk-off fashion.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
