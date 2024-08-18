IronPigs Drop Series Finale in Wet, Wacky, Wild Loss to WooSox

Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-60, 22-2) fell 10-8 in a back-and-forth series finale to the Worcester Red Sox (58-61, 22321) on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

The WooSox jumped out to a big lead plating four in the second inning. Eddy Alvarez got it going with a two-run double and later scored on a Roman Anthony single. Anthony later got caught in a rundown on a stolen base attempt, allowing Tyler Heineman to score from third as Anthony was tagged out.

The 'Pigs got back into the game in the third, plating two on a Darick Hall double and then adding another on a Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly.

The WooSox edged further away with a sacrifice fly from Enmanuel Valdez in the fifth, making it 5-3.

Four walks in the sixth turned into four runs for the 'Pigs. With two outs, Jim Haley drew the fourth walk, forcing home a run before Kody Clemens roped a two-run single to vault the 'Pigs in front. Scott Kingery added an RBI single to make it 7-5.

A rally in the seventh put the WooSox ahead for good. Vaughn Grissom was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home a run before Kyle Teel legged out a two-out infield single to drive in the tying run. Bobby Dalbec then cleared the bases with a triple, putting Worcester ahead 10-7.

Matt Kroon demolished his ninth homer of the year, a solo shot, in the ninth, but it was too little too late as the WooSox held on for a 10-8 victory.

Luis Guerrero (5-3) earned the win in relief for the WooSox, working 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Zach Haake (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning on one hit and two walks, striking out one.

Brian Van Belle (S, 1) recorded the save for the WooSox, firing the final two innings, allowing one run on three hits and no walks, striking out one.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 20th against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

