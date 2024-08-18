Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Mud Hens, 8-3

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of the six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 8-3 on Sunday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the loss, the Knights settled for a series split with the Mud Hens, with each team winning three of the six games.

Offensively for the Knights, center fielder Rafael Ortega shined at the plate. Ortega went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, his second home run of the series. Ortega also homered in Friday's game four loss to the Mud Hens. Left fielder Mark Payton also had a two-hit game and played solid defense on the afternoon. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini started the game and allowed one run on three hits over 2.1 innings pitched. Nastrini was ejected in the top of the third inning by third base umpire Tyler Jones for arguing a play at second base. LHP Trey McGough (4-1, 1.99) came on in relief of Nastrini and was saddled with the loss after he gave up two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings pitched.

The Mud Hens used the long ball on Sunday, hitting two against the Knights en route to the win. Left fielder Justice Bigbie homered in the fourth inning, while shortstop Ryan Kreidler launched a two-run home run in a three-run ninth inning.

Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize, who made his second rehab start for the Mud Hens on Sunday, fanned five batters over 3.1 innings pitched. RHP Miguel Díaz (1-0, 1.86) earned the victory with two shutout innings in relief.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before heading to Memphis, TN to open a six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Tuesday. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:40 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.