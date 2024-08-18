SWB Game Notes - August 18

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (18-26, 55-63) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-18, 68-49)

Game 119 | Home Game 63 | PNC Field | Sunday, August 18, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Paolo Espino (1-5, 5.16) vs LHP Tanner Tully (2-6, 6.64)

TUESDAY TIME AGAIN- Both teams will send out their starters from Tuesday to bookend the series. The RailRiders will throw Tanner Tully against Buffalo's Paolo Espino. In the opener, Tully earned the win after tossing five innings allowing just three runs. Conversely, Espino took the loss letting up four runs in four frames. SWB won 6-4 and looks to cap off the series a similar way.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are tree games back from the leading Columbus and also Rochester. Buffalo is in 20th place, ten and a half games out of first in last place. The RailRiders are 8-2 in their last ten contests and 19-7 since the All-Star break.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - This week the RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 46 batters while giving up just 14 walks. Tom Pannone led with nine and Oddanier Mosqueda follows with six. Thirteen pitchers have recorded at least one strikeout.

SERRUTO SHOVES- Peter Serruto finished the game off for the RailRiders on the bump last night. He tossed a clean inning of work taking down an inherited runner. After inducing a pop out, Serruto notched a double play ball to end the frame. It was the catcher's second time pitching on the season. He then came up to bat in the next frame and had a single in the ninth.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto has had two hits in the series and six since joining the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The 40-year-old has now played in 13 games with his new team batting .154 with one homer and four runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

VERSUS LEFTY - The RailRiders had five lefty starters in six games against Buffalo this week with Tanner Tully bookending the series. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing hitters to a .256 average against this season.

HE GETS ON BASE - Jorbit Vivas snapped a 19 game on-base streak after failing to reach last night. From July 25 until August 16, he reached in every game he played in. During that period, Vivas had fifteen hits and a dozen walks. He was hit by three pitches in that time to record a .349 OBP.

YANKEES #1- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has been sharp this week going 8-for-20 at the plate for a .400 batting average. He hit a home run on Wednesday while driving in three runs. He has walked three times and swiped four bases.

UP NEXT- The RailRiders travel to Minnesota to take on the St. Paul Saints next week. It is their first and only series against the Twins Triple-A affiliate, who sit in last place in the International League.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.