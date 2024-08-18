Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 18 vs. Syracuse

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Salt Potatoes (18-25, 64-53) vs. Rochester Plates (27-17, 65-52)

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 3.25) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 6.65)

WINGS WWWWWWIN AGAIN: Rochester extended their winning streak to six consecutive games on Saturday night in blowout fashion against Syracuse, 9-1...1B CARTER KIEBOOM launched a grand slam to left field that broke the game open in a huge fourth inning in the Red Wings favor, his sixth home run of the season...RHP TY TICE, LHP TIM CATE, RHP CARLOS ROMERO, RHP ZACH BRZYKCY, and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, combined to throw 7.1 innings of relief and allowed only one run to seal the victory for Rochester...the Plates look to secure their season-high seventh consecutive win and secure the golden fork this afternoon, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Syracuse Salt Potatoes RHP Tylor Megill.

WELCOME TO BRADY(S) HOUSE: DH BRADY HOUSE reached on an infield single last night, which pushed his hit streak to eight games dating back to 8/9...in eight games against Syracuse this season, House has logged 11 hits in 32 at-bats (.344)...the Nationals No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 69) finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored.

FIGHT ME AT THE BAT RACK: The Red Wings offense scored nine runs and turned in double-digit hits (10) for the fifth time in the last six games... throughout their six-game winning streak Rochester is hitting a combined .294 (60-for-204), second-best in the International League...over that stretch they lead the IL with 96 total bases and a .471 slugging percentage, and share the league-lead with 51 runs scored, eight home runs and 49 RBI.

MEJIA MAGIC: 3B ERICK MEJIA logged a bases-clearing triple down the left field line in yesterday's matchup, this was his first three-bagger of the season and first since 8/12/2023 against Lehigh Valley...Mejia finished the contest 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, and a run scored and now owns a .763 OPS across 23 night time games this season.

CREWS CALM & COLLECTED: CF DYLAN CREWS reached base for the team-leading 12th straight time in last night's contest dating back to 8/3...during that span the Nationals No. 1 overall prospect (MLB No. 3) is slashing .292/.375/.542 with a .917 OPS...the LSU product finished his night 1-for-4 with a run and walk and notched his eighth stolen base of the season.

5/5 ON THE (KIE)BOOM METER: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM slugged his sixth home run of the season for Rochester yesterday...Kieboom blasted his grand slam to left field that came off the bat at 106.5 MPH and sailed 387 feet...this is his first grand slam since 6/1/2021 at Worcester and the first time he has had four RBIs in a game since that same date...he finished 2-for-4 with the grand slam and has now collected a hit in three-straight games...

Through eight games in August Kieboom is hitting .267 (4-for-15) but carries a .421 on-base percentage with an .888 OPS.

ON-BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting and on-base streak to nine games dating back to 8/7 in the fourth inning last night on a 104 MPH ground ball to right field...Baker finished 2-for-4 with his 19th double of the season, a run, walk, and RBI...this is the first time Baker has hit a double in three straight games since 9/7-9/11/2022 with Harrisburg at Akron...Baker is hitting .338 (27-for-80) with a triple and six doubles in 21 games against the Mets this season...

Baker also owns a six-game run-scored streak dating back to 8/11.

JACK ATTACK: SS JACK DUNN went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in last night's contest with a run scored, this extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games including five-straight multi-hit games...through 13 games played in August, Dunn is hitting .400 (16-for-40) with a .500 on-base percentage...

This is the first time Dunn has produced five consecutive multi-hit games in his professional career (435 games).

BULLPEN BUDGET: The Rochester bullpen dominated last night as RHP TY TICE, LHP TIM CATE, RHP CARLOS ROMERO, RHP ZACK BRZYKCY, and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, combined to throw 7.1 innings of relief and allowed only one run and four hits...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester relievers have posted an International League-leading 3.47 ERA (89 ER/186.2 IP), having allowed the second-fewest earned runs (89) with the fourth-best WHIP (1.34)...

Cate tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in the contest to secure his seventh win of the season, tied for most on the team.

The bullpen owns a 7-1 record in August, which is tied for the second-most wins in the IL.

International League Stories from August 18, 2024

