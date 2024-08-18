WooSox Score Double Digits, Take Five of Six from 'Pigs

WORCESTER, MA -- In front of a sellout crowd, the Worcester Red Sox (23-21)/(58-61) outslugged the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-21)/(56-60) in their 10-8 victory at Polar Park on Sunday afternoon. Taking five of six games in this week's series, the WooSox have now won 13 of 18 matchups against Lehigh Valley this season.

Following a one-hour and 24-minute rain delay, the WooSox and 'Pigs finally took the field for the finale of their six-game series. The WooSox became the Los Wepas de Worcester on Sunday to celebrate what would have been Roberto Clemente's 90th birthday and honor Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Polar Park.

Eddy Alvarez opened up the scoring in the second inning by lining a two-run double down the left field line. It was his team-leading 20th double of the year and third extra-base hit in his last four trips to the plate. Roman Anthony added another run--his first Triple-A RBI--with a bloop single into right to score the WooSox' third run of the frame. With men on the corners and two outs, Worcester was partially successful on a double steal--Anthony was thrown out at second, but Tyler Heineman scored from third to give the WooSox a 4-0 lead.

The IronPigs started the top of the third by loading the bases on a throwing error, walk, and base hit. With one out, Darick Hall drilled a 108.7 mph double off the Worcester Wall, plating the first two runs for Lehigh Valley and cutting the WooSox' lead in half. Buddy Kennedy followed with a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game heading into the bottom half of the inning.

With Worcester leading 4-3 entering the fifth, WooSox starter Jason Alexander's day was done. The right-hander finished with a line of 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K on a rain-soaked Sunday afternoon.

Making his first rehab appearance with the WooSox, Liam Hendriks relieved Alexander to begin the fifth. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks signed a two-year contract with Boston this past offseason while recovering from Tommy John surgery and is on track to make it back for the Sox' playoff push. In his first outing on Sunday, the 35-year-old threw 11 pitches (9 strikes) in a perfect fifth inning on Sunday.

Wyatt Olds was next out of the 'pen for the WooSox and looked to continue an excellent August where he has punched out 12 in 7.1 innings. After retiring the first batter he faced on Sunday, Olds walked four of the next five and was removed from the game with the top of the order due up. Three batters later, the 'Pigs had a 7-5 lead with Kody Clemens and Scott Kingery driving in three on back-to-back singles.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the seventh, Worcester looked poised for a big inning after loading the bases with nobody out. Ahead in the count 3-1, Vaughn Grissom was hit by a pitch to bring the WooSox within one. Following a pop out and strikeout, Kyle Teel tied the game with an RBI infield single, and Bobby Dalbec provided insurance with a big three-run triple off the wall in right-center to put Worcester ahead for good.

Over the final two innings, Brian Van Belle kept Lehigh Valley at bay and secured Worcester's 10-8 victory on Sunday afternoon. Luis Guerrero (W, 5-3) was awarded the victory for the WooSox while Zach Haake (L, 0-1) was handed the defeat.

Following a day off on Monday, the WooSox will begin a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. While Norfolk's starter has yet to be announced, Shane Drohan will open the series for Worcester on the mound. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

