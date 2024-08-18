Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.18

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







FINAL: SYR 8, ROC 4

WP: Tylor Megill (3-0, 3.57)

LP: Jackson Rutledge (4-7, 6.87)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Syracuse 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 8 12 0

Rochester 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4 9 0

GAME INFORMATION: First Pitch: 1:06 p.m. Temperature: 77°F Time of Game: 2:54 Attendance: 7,594

HOME RUNS: SYR - Brett Baty (16) two-run off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 3rd (Count: 1-1) to right-center field ROC - Joey Gallo (6) solo off RHP Tylor Megill in the 6th (Count: 0-0) to right-center field

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-7, 6.87) 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR, 70/35 (P/S), left down 4-1 RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 3.57) 7.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 1 HR, 97/66 (P/S), left up 6-4

ABS CHALLENGES: ROC - 2-for-3 SYR - 2-for-2

PLATES NOTES: ICE TREY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB sliced a grounder down the right-field baseline for a double and to score the Plates' second run of the gamethe former Tennessee Volunteer finished the game 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, his first three-hit game with Rochester since 7/4 against Buffalosince 7/1, the University of Tennessee product has played in 10 games with Rochester and is batting .371 (13-for-35) and is slugging .657 with a 1.120 OPS.

JOEIN' FOR IT: DH JOEY GALLO launched a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut into the Syracuse lead this afternoonthe Major Leaguer went 1-for-2 and added a walk on Sunday afternoonin 19 games with Rochester in 2024, Gallo has six homers, 15 RBI, and an on-base percentage of .378

* He has worked a team-leading 11 walks in August, tied for sixth-most in the International League.

GARVIN THE GREAT: LHP GARVIN ALSTON entered Sunday afternoon's game in the third inning and tossed a career-high 4.0 innings in which he allowed just one run, three hits, and a walk, while striking out one batterthe southpaw holds a 3.33 ERA in 37 games in the Minor Leagues this season (18 ER/48.2 IP).

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS pulled a line drive down the right field line to record his third triple of the year matching his career high in 2023three triples in a season is tied for the second-most by a Rochester catcher since at least 2004 (Chris Herrmann, 4 in 2014)Millas finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored

* In 56 games with Rochester, Millas is batting .296 (60-for-203), slugging .498, and has an OPS of .843

SALT POTATOES NOTES: THE HOT BAT: 2B BRETT BATY smoked his third home run of the series and his 16th of the year on Sunday afternoonthe two-run shot exploded off of the bat at 110.7 mph and traveled 411 feet to extend the Syracuse lead to 4-1 all three of Baty's home runs in the series have had an exit velocity of over 110 mph, reaching a high of 115.3 mph

* In 13 games against Rochester this year, the Mets' 2019 first-round pick has homered five times and posts a slugging percentage of .580 and an OPS of .983.

TYLORD OF THE VALE: RHP TYLOR MEGILL tossed 7.2 innings for the Salt Potatoes on Sunday afternoon, shattering his previous career high of 6.0 innings thrown at WOR on 7/9/23, @ LHV on 7/29/23)in the appearance, the University of Arizona product struck out 11 Rochester batters, and allowed four earned runs, eight hits, and walked two batters.

NEXT GAME Rochester vs. Lehigh Valley Tuesday, August 20, 2024 First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-4, 5.31) vs. RHP Tyler Phillips (7-3, 4.89)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.