Iowa Drops Series Finale
August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (51-69) fell to the Columbus Clippers (61-57) by a 7-2 score today at Principal Park.
Columbus took a 1-0 on a sacrifice fly in the second inning from Estevan Florial. In the seventh, Columbus scored four runs to take a 5-0 lead.
The Clippers extended their lead to 7-0 in the ninth inning as a run came home on a wild pitch and an error.
Iowa got on the board in the ninth on a run-scoring single from Trayce Thompson and Kevin Alcántara scored on an error to cut the lead to 7-2.
Iowa starter Adrian Houser pitched 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out three. Reliever Jack Neely tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa and Columbus also split the other doubleheader this week on Thursday.
- Iowa matched their lowest hit total of the season (two).
Iowa will play at Toledo on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 5:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
