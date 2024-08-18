August 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (51-68) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (60-57)

Sunday, August 18 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 3.52) vs. LHP Ryan Webb (0-0, 1.69)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers play the finale of a six-game series today...right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to make his third start as an I-Cub...he is coming off 5.0 innings of one-run ball in his last start on Aug. 11 at Omaha...opposite of Houser will be left-hander Ryan Webb for Columbus...he will make his second start as a Clipper after going 4-7 with a 2.87 (34 ER in 112.0 IP) in 20 outings (18 starts) with Double-A Akron.

DOUBLE-DIP: The I-Cubs and Columbus split yesterday's doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 5-1 respectively...it marked the second time this week the two clubs have split a twin bill with the other coming on Thursday...in game one, Matt Shaw, Luis Vázquez and Moises Ballesteros all hit a home run...in game two, Chase Strumpf homered for the I-Cubs only run.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Iowa Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his eighth home run as an I-Cub in game one yesterday and his 17th of the season (nine with Double-A Tennessee)...he is one of eight players in all of minor league baseball aged 20-or-younger to have at least 17 longballs this season...Bally has homered three times in his last seven games.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 13th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday and has homered in three of his last 10 games...Caissie homered in back-to-back games from Aug. 4-6 this season which marked the first time he has done so since July 30- Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it was the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

WALK-OFF IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 4-3 in Sunday night's contest at Omaha...with the game tied at 3-3 and one out in the 12th inning, Storm Chasers outfielder C.J. Alexander singled up the middle to give Omaha the walk-off victory...Adrian Houser made his first start for Iowa and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits in a no decision...James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

MATTY ICE: Infielder Matt Shaw went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in the first game of yesterday's twin bill...it marked his second straight game with a home run and the third time he has homered in back-to-back games in his career and first since July 28-30, 2024 with Double-A Tennessee...Shaw is batting .471 (8-for-17) with two home runs and seven RBI this series.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa earned a one-run with Friday night vs. Columbus to improve to 24-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (41) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (40).

LOUIE, LOUIE: Iowa infielder Luis Vázquez hit a home run in the first game of the doubleheader yesterday...he has hit three home runs in his three games since returning from the injured list, including a multi-homer game on Aug. 15 in the game one...Luis has a seven-game hit streak dating back to July 3 in which he is batting .400 (10-for-25) with five runs, two doubles, four home runs and four RBI.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are matching up for the third time this series following May 7-12 in Iowa and June 11-16 at Columbus...the I-Cubs would secure a series win with a victory today...Iowa has gone 8-9 vs. the Clippers this season and have won five of the last seven meetings.

SCORELESS CALEB: Thursday night, game two starting pitcher Caleb Kilian snapped his scoreless streak at 14.0 innings as he allowed one run across 4.2 frames with six strikeouts...over his last four outings (three starts) Kilian has allowed one run in 16.2 innings of work (0.54 ERA) with 13 strikeouts vs. just four walks.

POSTPONED...TWICE: Due to unplayable field conditions, the I-Cubs have had their Tuesday and Wednesday games postponed at Principal Park...Iowa has not had back-to-back postponements since April 15-16, 2023 vs. Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.