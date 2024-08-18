RailRiders End Buffalo Series on Sour Note

August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Buffalo Bisons 7-5 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Despite the loss, the RailRiders took four of six from Buffalo to win the series.

Buffalo's Damiano Palmegiani hit an RBI double off left-handed starter Tanner Tully in the opening frame to take an early 1-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead with a two-run inning. Caleb Durbin led off with a single and T.J. Rumfield put two in scoring position with a double. After Carlos Narvaez walked to load the bases, JC Escarra scored a pair with an RBI single to put the RailRiders up 2-1.

The Bisons regained the lead in the top of the second. Max McDowell hit an RBI groundout to score Josh Kasevich to tie it at two. A wild pitch plated Alan Roden, giving Buffalo a 3-2 edge.

McDowell extended the Bison's lead in the fourth with a two-run double, making it 5-2 Buffalo.

Down in the eighth, Taylor Trammel smoked a game-tying three-run homer. With Jorbit Vivas and Narvaez on the corners, Trammell blasted his 15th homer of the year 410 feet to center to knot it up at five.

In the ninth, the Bisons jumped back out in front when Roden hit a two-run home run off reliever Oddanier Mosqueda, making it 7-5 Buffalo to cap the scoring.

Tully surrendered five runs on eight hits through five innings. Mosqueda (L, 6-1) tossed one inning, giving up two runs on two hits. Mason Fluharty (W, 2-5) pitched a third of an inning, allowing one run on one hit and Jose Cuas (S, 2) worked a clean ninth for the save.

The RailRiders travel to Minnesota to play the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on August 27 against the Rochester Red Wings. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 25-19, 68-50

