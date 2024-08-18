Liam Hendriks Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Worcester

Bullpen help is on the way for the Red Sox.

Liam Hendriks will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday ahead of the WooSox' series finale with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Polar Park.

"We're expecting to see him {Sunday]," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. "I don't think it will be a 25-pitch outing. It'll probably be something quick and short but tentatively, right now, planning to see him [Sunday] pitch in the game."

Since 2019, Hendriks has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball. Posting a 2.32 ERA in 244 innings, the reliever has compiled 362 strikeouts and 115 saves while earning three All-Star selections.

Among his career accomplishments, Hendricks was recognized as the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year twice (2020-21) and nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award five times--an honor bestowed to an individual who exemplifies extraordinary character through community service and sportsmanship.

During his 13-year career, he has spent time with the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2016-2020), and Chicago White Sox (2021-23).

This past February, the right-hander signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Boston Red Sox while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Having undergone the procedure in August 2023, it was likely that the right-hander would miss the entire 2024 season since a pitcher's typical recovery time is 12-18 months.

Considering his story of perseverance, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Hendriks made it back to the mound at the one-year mark.

Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Towards the beginning of the 2022 regular season, the closer noticed conspicuous lumps on his neck, but was given a clean bill of health after a blood test. As the year continued, Hendriks felt it becoming more and more difficult to recover from his relief appearances.

At year's end, he underwent a PET scan that revealed the lumps he had found on his neck were bigger in his hips. After several more tests, Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he publicly announced in January 2023.

Remembering his year-long struggle with fatigue, it became apparent to the closer that he had likely pitched the entire 2022 season--one where he had a 2.81 ERA, 37 saves, and earned his third All-Star selection--with cancer.

Known for being an extreme competitor with a power-fastball, Hendriks embraces the challenge of facing the middle of a lineup when it matters most. With his cancer diagnosis, he had a new--and terrifying--challenge ahead of him.

The then 33-year-old underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy over the next four months. By mid-April, Hendriks was miraculously declared cancer-free.

A little over a month later, he returned to a Major League mound--with some tears and a 96 mph fastball.

Though he made just five appearances before being placed back on the Injured List with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, his inspiring return captivated the baseball--and sports--world.

Now, a little over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Hendriks is returning to the mound, once again. This time, he'll hope to fortify the back end of the Red Sox' bullpen as the team looks to make their first postseason appearance since 2021.

But before he becomes the first Australian-born player to don a Red Sox uniform at Fenway Park, he'll pitch at Polar Park.

