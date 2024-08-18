Mud Hens Unable to Lock up Knights in Saturday Showdown

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Toledo Mud Hens fell 6-4 to the Charlotte Knights on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field.

Ryan Vilade and Riley Greene each tallied a pair of RBIs in the loss.

Lael Lockhart took the mound for the Mud Hens while Sean Burke toed the rubber for the host Knights.

Each pitcher began the game by retiring the side in the first inning.

The Knights took the early lead in the bottom of the second inning after Oscar Colas singled and eventually scored on a groundout by Wilmer Difo.

The Mud Hens roared right back in the top of the third inning. A leadoff single by Justice Bigbie and a walk by Riley Unroe set the Hens up for a big inning. Bigbie came home on an RBI groundout by Vilade to even the score at 1-1. Toledo then took the lead on an RBI double by Greene, going up 2-1.

The Knights started a big bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff home run by Colas, restoring the tie at 2-2. Zach DeLoach doubled followed by a one-out walk of Difo to set them up for more runs. DeLoach scored on a Stephen Scott throwing error trying to catch Difo stealing to put Charlotte ahead. A pair of two-out walks to Weston Eberly and Mark Payton loaded the bases for Charlotte. Bryan Ramos drove a two-run single to left field, chasing Lockhart from the game.

PJ Poulin entered in relief of Lockhart. The Knights added another run on a throwing error by Poulin, allowing Payton to score, making it 6-2 Charlotte. After walking Colas, Poulin escaped the inning by striking out DeLoach.

That closed the book on Lockhart, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits (one home run) and four walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings pitched. Lockhart took the loss, falling to 2-6 on the season.

That also was the end of the line for Poulin, walking one and striking out one in his 0.1 inning of work.

A leadoff single and stolen base by Bigbie marked the end of the night for Burke. Sammy Peralta entered in relief of the big righty. Vilade greeted the lefty with an RBI triple to left and subsequently scoring on a groundout by Greene to draw the Hens within two at 6-4.

Burke finished his night after 4.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Ricky Vanasco entered to pitch the bottom of the fifth inning for the Mud Hens. Vanasco pitched a pair of shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with one strikeout in his 2.0 innings of work.

Peralta pitched through the top of the seventh inning, earning the win in 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts. Peralta improves to 2-0 on the season.

Austin Schulfer entered in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Mud Hens. Schulfer struck out the first two batters of the inning, but a hit batsman and a walk put the right-hander in a jam. Schulfer escaped the jam by fanning Eberly to end the inning.

Travis Lakins Sr. entered to pitch the top of the eighth inning for the Knights. Lakins Sr. danced around a two-out single by Andrew Navigato to pitch a scoreless inning. That finished his night with 1.0 inning pitched, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Lakins Sr. picked up his second hold on the season.

Schulfer got the Hen Pen through the eighth inning without allowing a run. Schulfer finished his night with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing two walks and five strikeouts.

Addisyn Coffey entered to close it out for the Knights. Coffey started the top of the ninth inning with a popout by Scott. Eddys Leonard singled to bring the tying run to the plate for the Mud Hens. Bigbie grounded into a fielder's choice, erasing Leonard for the second out. After winning a challenge to extend the game, Unroe struck out swinging to end the game. Coffey nailed down his seventh save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

NOTABLES:

Ryan Vilade (1-4, 2 RBI, 3B, R, K)

Riley Greene (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B)

Andrew Navigato (2-4, 2 K)

Justice Bigbie (2-4, 2 R, 2 K)

Austin Schulfer (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 K)

The Mud Hens will remain in Charlotte to face the Knights in the series finale, tomorrow, Sunday, August 18, 2024, at Truist Field with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. Toledo would split the series with a win, while Charlotte takes the series with a win.

