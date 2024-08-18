Young Dazzles In Road Trip Finale Win At Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (20-25, 56-64) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (23-22, 58-62), 8-7, on Sunday at Coolray Field. The win snapped a five-game losing streak prior to returning to Habor Park on Tuesday to host the Worcester Red Sox.

Brandon Young shined as the starting pitcher for Norfolk. He earned his fourth win of the season, lasting 5.2 innings and allowed one run (a home run by Yuli Gurriel) on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He threw 88 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Norfolk scored first in the second inning, getting an RBI double by TT Bowens and an RBI single by Hudson Haskin. Gurriel hit his 12th home run of the season in the bottom-half of the inning to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Terrin Vavra would extend the Tides lead in the fifth inning with a solo home run, his third of the season. Shayne Fontana hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning, putting Norfolk up, 4-1. Two more runs would cross for Norfolk in the sixth. The first run scored on a balk, followed by a sac fly by Daniel Johnon to go up 6-1.

The final two runs for the Tides came in the seventh and eighth innings. Vavra walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, and David Banuelos knocked an RBI single in the eighth. Gwinnett did attempt a comeback late, scoring four runs in the seventh inning and Drake Baldwin blasted a two-run homer in the ninth, but the Tides would prevail in a 8-7 win.

