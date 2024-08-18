Young Dazzles In Road Trip Finale Win At Gwinnett
August 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (20-25, 56-64) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (23-22, 58-62), 8-7, on Sunday at Coolray Field. The win snapped a five-game losing streak prior to returning to Habor Park on Tuesday to host the Worcester Red Sox.
Brandon Young shined as the starting pitcher for Norfolk. He earned his fourth win of the season, lasting 5.2 innings and allowed one run (a home run by Yuli Gurriel) on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He threw 88 pitches, 61 for strikes.
Norfolk scored first in the second inning, getting an RBI double by TT Bowens and an RBI single by Hudson Haskin. Gurriel hit his 12th home run of the season in the bottom-half of the inning to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
Terrin Vavra would extend the Tides lead in the fifth inning with a solo home run, his third of the season. Shayne Fontana hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning, putting Norfolk up, 4-1. Two more runs would cross for Norfolk in the sixth. The first run scored on a balk, followed by a sac fly by Daniel Johnon to go up 6-1.
The final two runs for the Tides came in the seventh and eighth innings. Vavra walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, and David Banuelos knocked an RBI single in the eighth. Gwinnett did attempt a comeback late, scoring four runs in the seventh inning and Drake Baldwin blasted a two-run homer in the ninth, but the Tides would prevail in a 8-7 win.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 18, 2024
- Indians Seal Sweep of Saints with Gorski's Walk-Off Home Run - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Drop Series Finale in Wet, Wacky, Wild Loss to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in Ninth 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Alan Roden Homers Herd to Late Inning Win in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Stripers Surge Not Enough in 8-7 Loss to Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Young Dazzles In Road Trip Finale Win At Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Salt Potatoes Win Duel of the Dishes with 8-4 Victory over Rochester Plates on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders End Buffalo Series on Sour Note - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Unable to Lock up Knights in Saturday Showdown - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 18 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Liam Hendriks Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.