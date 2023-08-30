Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians
August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Despite outhitting the Buffalo Bisons for the second consecutive game, the Indianapolis Indians dropped Wednesday's matinee at Sahlen Field, 6-2.
After Indianapolis (59-67, 26-26) scored the opening run on a Chris Owings RBI groundout, Buffalo broke open the game with four-spot in the bottom half of the frame. The four-run inning proved to be enough to secure the victory. Max Kranick (L, 0-1) loaded the bases before being lifted from the game for Beau Sulser, who surrendered a two-run double by Nathan Lukes that plated the would-be winning run. Buffalo later tacked on two additional insurance runs, one in the fifth inning and another in the eighth.
Kyle Nicolas posted his sixth consecutive scoreless relief outing with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Nicolas is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA (3er/14.1ip), five hits allowed, 18 strikeouts, 0.70 WHIP and .106 batting average against in nine relief outings this month.
Hunter Stratton snapped his 11.1 scoreless inning streak with an unearned run in the eighth inning. He fanned two batters and surrendered two hits, snapping a 7.1-inning hitless streak. Hitters are 3-for-40 against him in August.
Buffalo (63-63, 29-22) relief pitcher Paxton Schultz (W, 3-4) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Miguel Andújar and Chris Owings led all hitters with a pair of hits. Owings was responsible for both of Indy's runs.
The Indians and Bisons will continue their six-game set at Sahlen Field on Thursday night at 7:05. RHP Quinn Priester (8-3, 4.00) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Buffalo's RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 2.88).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 30, 2023
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds and Bulls Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Come Alive in Wings Win against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Wednesday's Bulls-Sounds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Key in Bisons' 6-2 Win against Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Can't Hold Early Lead in 8-4 Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Announce $12 Tickets for September 23 Game, Proceeds to Benefit Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation - Buffalo Bisons
- 8.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mead Drives in Four as Bulls Bash Sounds 7-3 - Durham Bulls
- Three Homers Power Chasers to Win Over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Walk off Bats with Castellano Single - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Extra, Extra, Saints Win in 11, 5-4 Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Best Sounds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians
- 8.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22)
- Mlodzinski Set to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
- Indians Blanked by Bisons in Series Opener, 2-0
- Mlodzinski Set to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis