Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Despite outhitting the Buffalo Bisons for the second consecutive game, the Indianapolis Indians dropped Wednesday's matinee at Sahlen Field, 6-2.

After Indianapolis (59-67, 26-26) scored the opening run on a Chris Owings RBI groundout, Buffalo broke open the game with four-spot in the bottom half of the frame. The four-run inning proved to be enough to secure the victory. Max Kranick (L, 0-1) loaded the bases before being lifted from the game for Beau Sulser, who surrendered a two-run double by Nathan Lukes that plated the would-be winning run. Buffalo later tacked on two additional insurance runs, one in the fifth inning and another in the eighth.

Kyle Nicolas posted his sixth consecutive scoreless relief outing with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Nicolas is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA (3er/14.1ip), five hits allowed, 18 strikeouts, 0.70 WHIP and .106 batting average against in nine relief outings this month.

Hunter Stratton snapped his 11.1 scoreless inning streak with an unearned run in the eighth inning. He fanned two batters and surrendered two hits, snapping a 7.1-inning hitless streak. Hitters are 3-for-40 against him in August.

Buffalo (63-63, 29-22) relief pitcher Paxton Schultz (W, 3-4) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Miguel Andújar and Chris Owings led all hitters with a pair of hits. Owings was responsible for both of Indy's runs.

The Indians and Bisons will continue their six-game set at Sahlen Field on Thursday night at 7:05. RHP Quinn Priester (8-3, 4.00) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Buffalo's RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 2.88).

