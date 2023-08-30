Bowlan Fires Quality Start in Omaha's Fourth Straight Win

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers claimed a second straight win over the Louisville Bats and the club's fourth straight overall, as Jonathan Bowlan fired his first quality start since May 2021 in a 4-2 victory for Omaha.

Bowlan was nearly untouchable over the first five innings, as four of his first five innings were 1-2-3 frames, with six strikeouts in that span. The right-hander worked around a pair of baserunners in the third with a double play, then did the same in the sixth and for the first time since 2019, pitched into the seventh inning.

The Storm Chasers gave their starter early run support, as Devin Mann crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to score Nick Loftin. Logan Porter opened the fifth inning with a solo homer, then Tyler Gentry was hit by a pitch and scored on a Edward Olivares single for a 4-0 Omaha lead.

After six scoreless innings and with four runs of support, Bowlan put the first two runners on of the inning and Walter Pennington took over in the top of the seventh. Pennington allowed one of two inherited runners to score, as the Bats snapped the shutout, but he otherwise worked out of trouble.

Louisville struck for another run in the eighth inning, on a solo homer off Pennington that brought the score to the 4-2 that held to be final.

James McArthur followed Pennington and came on for a four-out save and struck out three of his first four batters, and while he loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, worked out of it to secure his first save of the season and the 4-2 win.

Olivares finished with a two-hit game, his fourth multi-hit game in 12 with the Storm Chasers.

The Storm Chasers will try for a fifth straight win Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT with left-hander Drew Parrish headed to the mound.

