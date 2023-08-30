Sounds and Bulls Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Durham, N.C. - Wednesday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 31.
Game one of tomorrow's doubleheader will start at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Game two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.
The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, September 5 for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 30, 2023
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds and Bulls Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Come Alive in Wings Win against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Wednesday's Bulls-Sounds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Key in Bisons' 6-2 Win against Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Can't Hold Early Lead in 8-4 Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Announce $12 Tickets for September 23 Game, Proceeds to Benefit Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation - Buffalo Bisons
- 8.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mead Drives in Four as Bulls Bash Sounds 7-3 - Durham Bulls
- Three Homers Power Chasers to Win Over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Walk off Bats with Castellano Single - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Extra, Extra, Saints Win in 11, 5-4 Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Best Sounds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.