RailRiders Can't Hold Early Lead in 8-4 Loss

Rochester, NY (August 30) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-4 to the Rochester Red Wings in Wednesday's matinee contest. Estevan Florial homered in the loss for his team-high 24th on the season.

Florial made his own offense in the first inning to score the first run of the game. He reached on an error, stole two bags, and scored on an error.

In the third inning, Florial added one with a long home run to right field for a two run lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre increased their advantage to 3-0. Andres Chaparro singled to reach and Jamie Westbrookswatted him in with an RBI double.

The Red Wings got on the board with an RBI double from Jake Noll in the fourth.

In the very next frame, Rochester pulled past the RailRiders plating four runs. Luis Garcia cranked a bases loaded double and Noll followed with a run scoring single of his own. The home team led 5-3.

Rochester tacked on another in the sixth with a double off the bat Richie Martin to plate Erick Mejia.

The RailRiders got the run right back in the seventh. Jasson Dominguez led off with a double to left center field. With the bases loaded, Westbrook shoved a sacrifice fly deep into the outfield to make it 6-4.

In the bottom half, Pennsylvania-native Travis Blankenhorn smoked a two-run homer to right field for an 8-4 advantage.

Edgar Barclay (L, 0-3) allowed four runs, three earned, in his four and a third innings. Zach Greene, Ron Marinaccio,and Nick Ramirez each pitched in relief.

Wily Peralta tossed four runs allowing three runs in his start. Anthony Banda (W, 1-3) recorded his first win of the season in relief. Tanner Rainey pitched on a Major League rehab assignment.

The RailRiders and Red Wings continue their series tomorrow with a 6:45 game at Innovative Field. Righty Randy Vasquez is set to make Thursday's start.

