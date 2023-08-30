Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 vs. Scranton/WB

August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-22, 63-62) vs. Rochester Red Wings (23-28, 57-67)

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-2, 8.24) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (3-8, 6.39)

WINGS ON THE TRACKS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up the win over Scranton/WB Tuesday night, 2-1, making it five consecutive wins in series-opening games...LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ picked up his first career Triple-A win while tying a career-high with seven strikeouts...five Wings relievers combined to hold the RailRiders to just one hit through the final 4.0 innings, finished off by RHP GERSON MORENO's 10th save of the season...3B JETER DOWNS and SS RICHIE MARTIN each picked up their first three-hit game of the season, and 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games...Rochester looks to take a 2-0 series lead this afternoon, with RHP WILY PERALTA making his team-leading 24th start of the season against Scranton/WB LHP Edgar Barclay.

DOWN(S) IN THE DMS: 3B JETER DOWNSroped his 10th and 11th doubles of the season last night, and is now one of eight Wings to record double-digit two-baggers this season...the Columbia native went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and one run scored in what was his first three-hit game of 2023...Downs has now hit safely in five of his last seven games with the Wings dating back to 7/26-G1 in Worcester (.304, 7-for-23), collecting a home run, three doubles, and five RBI over that span...

This was his second game of the season with two doubles, the other coming on 7/3-G1 against Lehigh Valley.

Downs' has not had a three-hit game since 5/17/22 (WOR), which was also against the RailRiders.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE...: After scoring in the fourth inning last night, the Wings have now scored a run in 117 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 75)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

GERSON MORE(NO): RHP GERSON MORENO slammed the door shut last night collecting his 10th save of the season, in one inning of work, with one strikeout...the Dominican Republic native is the third Red Wings reliever since 2017 to collect double-digit saves in a single season (Jordan Weems in 2022, John Curtiss in 2018)...10 saves this year is tied for 5th most in the International League.

THE BAKE SHOW: 2B DARREN BAKERextended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games yesterday, going 2-for-4 with one run batted in...the California native gas gone 9-for-25 (.360) with a triple, a double, three walks, four runs scored, and one run batted in, dating back to 8/22 against Worcester...

This is his second hitting streak of at least seven games this season, after logging a hit in 13-straight (5/19-7/14).

LOADING...: After Scranton/WB pushed a run across in the top half of the first last night, Wings' opponents have now scored first in 12 of their last 13 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, Rochester has scored six runs in the first three innings, while scoring 42 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

SETTLING IN NICELY: LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ logged his third career Triple-A start yesterday, tossing five innings pitched, giving up only one run, on six hits and seven strikeouts, which tied a career-high...his two other seven-punchout games came in 2019 (6/23 & 9/3) with Ogden (LAD)...

After allowing six earned in his Triple-A debut on 8/17 in Buffalo, he has allowed just two earned across his last two starts (9.2 IP) with nine strikeouts.

SWEET SWEET LUIS: RHP LUIS REYES was first out of the bullpen last night, throwing one hitless inning with one walk...in the month of August, Reyes leads all Wings relievers in innings pitched (14.1), strikeouts (14), and earned run average (1.88)...

This was his sixth scoreless appearance in nine total outings in August.

RICHIE RAKES: SS RICHIE MARTINlogged three hits in yesterday's contest, going 3-for-4 with a double...this marked his 14th multi-hit performance of the season, fourth-most among Wings on the active roster...this was his first three-hit game since 9/18/22 against Charlotte with Norfolk...

Martin is now hitting .362 (17-for-47) over his last 14 games since 8/11, after going 4-for-31 (.129) through the first nine games of August (8/1-10).

