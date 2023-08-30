Bisons Announce $12 Tickets for September 23 Game, Proceeds to Benefit Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that for their game on Saturday, September 23 against the Norfolk Tides (4:05 p.m.) all Single-Game Tickets will be $12 each with proceeds of every ticket sold being donated back to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

Fans can purchase their tickets to the game at the Sahlen Field Box Office or online at Bisons.com.

The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM Foundation) is a nonprofit created for the benefit of first responders, their families, and their quality of life. Their mission is to provide resources, financial support, and opportunities for Western New York first responders and their families by fundraising and increasing community awareness of their daily efforts.

The FAM Foundation was started in 2023 by the close friends and family of firefighter Jason D. Arno, who were inspired by the outpouring of love and support from the citizens of WNY and members of the first responder community after Arno's tragic passing while battling a fire in downtown Buffalo in March. For more information, fans should visit FAMgives.org.

The Bisons game against the Norfolk Tides on Saturday, September 23 is their second-to-last regular season game of the season, giving Bisons fans one last weekend to see the Herd in action in 2023. During the game, there will be more information on who fans can support the efforts of the FAM Foundation. As a Saturday home game, the night is also the Bisons final Labatt-urday night of the season, with $4 Blue, Blue Light and Big Deal Brewing from 3-5 p.m. and the chance for a fan to win Beer for a Year.

For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

