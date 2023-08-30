Vosler, Bats Drop Fifth Straight

PAPILLION, NE - Jason Vosler launched his fifteenth home run with Jhonny Pereda and Henry Ramos turning in two hits each as the Louisville Bats (65-61) fell 4-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (57-66) on Tuesday night.

Omaha got the scoring started, plating two runs courtesy of a home run in the second inning, taking an early 2-0 lead.

Bats starter Michael Mariot (4-2, 6.93) settled in after the second inning, sitting the Storm Chasers down in order in the next two innings. Mariot ultimately tossed 4.1, allowing four runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks in his second start back from the injured list.

The Storm Chasers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by another home run, to extend their lead to 4-0.

Louisville finally got on the board two innings later, plating its first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Henry Ramos led the frame off with a single to center field, followed immediately by a walk to Jose Barrero as the first two men reached base. With one out, Jhonny Pereda singled to right field, scoring Ramos from second, cutting into the Omaha lead 4-1.

Jason Vosler got the Bats another run closer in the next inning, blasting his 15th homer of the year to center field, getting Louisville back within two, still trailing 4-2.

The Bats attempted a rally in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs, but the threat would come to pass, dropping game two 4-2.

Louisville and Omaha will continue the series tomorrow night, August 31st. First pitch is set for 7:35 pm E.T. at Werner Park as righty Connor Phillips (1-3, 5.50) takes the mound for the Bats while the Storm Chasers have yet to announce a starter.

