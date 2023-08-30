Early Offense Key in Bisons' 6-2 Win against Indianapolis

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons offense and pitching staff combined for a solid outing on Wednesday afternoon as the Herd beat the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 6-2 at Sahlen Field.

Indianapolis got the scoring started in the top of the second inning as Chris Owings made it a 1-0 game when he singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Malcom Nunez.

The Bisons were quick to strike back as Cameron Eden knotted the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when he worked a walk that brought Addison Barger home. The scoring didn't stop there for the Herd this inning as Nathan Lukes doubled on a sharp fly ball to center, scoring Jamie Ritchie and Tanner Morris, 3-1. Momentum stayed in the Bisons favor in the second as Rafael Lantigua's RBI sacrifice fly scored Eden to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Buffalo tacked on some insurance in the bottom of the fifth inning as Orelvis Martinez grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Lantigua to slide into home to make it a 5-1 game.

The Indians cut into the Bisons lead in the top of the seventh inning as Nick Gonzales made it a 5-2 game when he grounded in a force out, allowing Owings to score.

The Bisons gained back their four run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning as Steward Berroa made it a 6-2 ballgame with his line drive RBI double that scored Ritchie.

The Bisons pitching staff was solid all around on Wednesday afternoon. Hayden Juenger, Paxton Schultz, Chad Green, Matt Wisler, Connor Cooke, and Gabe Klobosits combined for nine strikeouts and only two earned runs. Together through nine innings of work they allowed only three walks.

The Bisons and the Indians will continue this six-game set on Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Sahlen Field. RHP Andrew Bash will get the start for Buffalo and RHP Quinn Priester will be on the bump for the opposing Indians.

