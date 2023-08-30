Wednesday's Bulls-Sounds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Wednesday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 31, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:35pm. Both games will be seven innings in length, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 5:00pm. Tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled matchup are good for both games.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday night's game may exchange their tickets in-person at the Mako Medical Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value to a future 2023 Bulls home game, based on availability. Exchanges must be made in-person. Tickets for tomorrow evening and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 30, 2023
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds and Bulls Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Come Alive in Wings Win against RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Wednesday's Bulls-Sounds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Early Offense Key in Bisons' 6-2 Win against Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Four-Run Burst Bests Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Can't Hold Early Lead in 8-4 Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Announce $12 Tickets for September 23 Game, Proceeds to Benefit Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation - Buffalo Bisons
- 8.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 30 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mead Drives in Four as Bulls Bash Sounds 7-3 - Durham Bulls
- Three Homers Power Chasers to Win Over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Walk off Bats with Castellano Single - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Extra, Extra, Saints Win in 11, 5-4 Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Best Sounds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.