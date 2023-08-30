Wednesday's Bulls-Sounds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

August 30, 2023







DURHAM, NC - Wednesday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 31, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:35pm. Both games will be seven innings in length, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 5:00pm. Tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled matchup are good for both games.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday night's game may exchange their tickets in-person at the Mako Medical Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value to a future 2023 Bulls home game, based on availability. Exchanges must be made in-person. Tickets for tomorrow evening and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

