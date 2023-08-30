8.30.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22)

August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Sahlen Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 PM ET

GAME #126 / ROAD #64: Indianapolis Indians (59-66, 26-25) at Buffalo Bisons (62-63, 28-22)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Hayden Juenger (5-2, 5.78)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of runs to clinch a series-opening victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, 2-0. After Leo Jiminez was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning, Steward Berroa followed with a two-out RBI double to tally the game's first run. The Bisons added another run in the seventh courtesy of a passed ball. Indians starter Cam Alldred surrendered one run on one hit while fanning four batters in 5.0 innings.

TRIOLO'S 20-GAMER: Jared Triolo lined a single in the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, four games shy of the Ryan Vilade's team-leading 24-game on-base streak from June 4-July 4. During the streak, Triolo is hitting .348 (24-for-69) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBI, 14 walks and .464 on-base percentage. The 25-year-old has hit safely in eight of 10 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 18.

IRON MAN: Miguel Andújar has now played in 78 of 80 games since rejoining the Indians lineup on May 24, following the Pirates sending him outright to Indy. The slugger has now been in the Indians lineup in 60 consecutive games since June 17, at Iowa. He is hitting .331 (81-for-245) with 15 doubles, eight home runs, 54 RBI, 27 walks compared to 30 strikeouts and a .886 OPS since June 17. Andújar ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .340), RBI (2nd, 86), hits (2nd, 138), total bases (4th, 220), OPS (7th .949), slugging percentage (8th, .542), doubles (T-8th, 30) and extra-base hits (T-8th, 48).

EXTRA BASES: Miguel Andújar extended Indy's extra-base hit streak to 42 games, putting them just two games shy of their season-high streak of 44 games from May 14-July 4. The streak is tied with Memphis for the longest active streak in the International League. Indy's clubbed 129 total extra-base hits in the 42-game span with 70 doubles, nine triples and 50 home runs. Back-to-back games on July 5-6 were the only two contests in Indy's last 88 games where they did not hit for extra bases.

KEEPING IT CLOSE: Cam Alldred, Carmen Mlodzinski and Travis MacGregor combined to keep last night's game within striking distance. The trio combined to hold Buffalo to just three hits in 8.0 innings. Indy's pitching staff has been the leading force of the team over their past six games. Since Aug. 23, Indians pitching is 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA (20er/53.0ip), 40 hits allowed, 20 walks, 64 strikeouts and a 1.13 WHIP.

LET HIM KOCH: Catcher Grant Koch is having an excellent month at the dish. Koch has hitting safely in his last six games - including a pair of three-hit games. The 26-year-old is hitting .357 (15-for-42) with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple and six RBI in a season-high 14 games played this month. Koch's triple last Friday was just the second of his career and his first since Aug. 8, 2018 with Short-Season A West Virginia.

FLASHING LEATHER: The Indians defense has the best fielding percentage in all of minor league baseball since June 1. In 73 games, Indy owns a .989 fielding percentage, committing just 27 errors in 2560 total chances, 1904 putouts, 629 assists and 66 double plays. Indy has committed just six errors this month and have not committed an error in its last seven games played. Indy committed the second-most errors in the month of April (27), before bouncing back and having the second-fewest errors since May 1.

ALLDRED SHINES: Despite taking the loss, southpaw Cam Alldred was excellent on Tuesday night. Alldred allowed just one run on a hit, two hit batsmen, two walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. In his first season as a starter, it was his ninth outing of 5.0 innings or more. Prior to the season, his career high was 4.0 innings on April 23, 2022, vs. Columbus.

TODAY: The Indians and Bisons continue their six-game set on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field. Buffalo took the series opener on Tuesday night with a shutout win. The last meeting between the two teams came from June 18-20, 2019, Buffalo won the series, 2-1. Today, RHP Max Kranick (0-0, 0.00) will make his continue his rehab assignment with the Indians and Buffalo's RHP Hayden Juenger (5-2, 5.78) will open in a bullpen game.

KRANICK REHABS: Max Kranick is slated to make his second rehab start with Indianapolis today at Sahlen Field vs. Buffalo. The right-hander made his first appearance with Indy on Aug. 25. 2.2 innings while allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. Kranick, 26, began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022. He made six appearances (three starts) between Single-A Bradenton, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh last season, including two scoreless big-league relief appearances to end his 2022 campaign. In 15 career games (14 starts) with Indianapolis from 2021-22, Kranick went 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA (27er/61.0ip) and 49 strikeouts. After just four Triple-A starts in 2021, he made his major league debut on June 27 at St. Louis and became the first starting pitcher since 1893 to throw at least five perfect innings in an MLB debut and the only in history to have his start end without allowing a baserunner.

THIS DATE IN 1967: Victory Field was renamed Bush Stadium in honor of Indianapolis native and then-Indians president Owen J. "Donie" Bush. Bush first played for the Indians in 1908 before becoming a major league shortstop for Detroit. He then managed Indy to three straight 90-plus win seasons from 1924-26 and took the Pittsburgh Pirates to the World Series in 1927. Bush also served as co-owner of the Indians and was dubbed as Indianapolis' "Mr. Baseball."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.