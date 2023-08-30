Hens Unable to Surpass Early Homers

August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs 7-1 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

The pitching matchup consisted of Rony Garcia for the Mud Hens and Stephen Gonsalves for the I-Cubs.

The Cubs got rolling right away as Pete Crow-Armstrong drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Jared Young would immediately follow with a two-run home run, putting the Cubs up 2-0. Garcia would bounce back, getting Matt Mervis to lineout and striking out both Alexander Canario and Jake Slaughter to end the inning.

Gonsalves made quick work of the Mud Hens, striking out the side in order as Wenceel Perez struck out on a foul tip and Justyn-Henry Malloy and Colt Keith both struck out swinging.

David Bote would draw a leadoff walk to begin the second inning. Darius Hill would flyout and Luis Vazquez would strikeout for the first to outs of the inning. Bryce Windham singled and Crow-Armstrong drew a walk to load the bases. That would chase Garcia in favor of Braden Bristo from the bullpen. Young would then club his second home run of the game, this time a grand slam, putting the Cubs up 6-0. Bristo then got Mervis to flyout to end the inning. That would close the book on Garcia after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing five runs on two hits (one home run), three walks and three strikeouts. Garcia would claim the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Walks to Tyler Nevin and Nick Maton would put two Mud Hens on the bases, and both moved up on a wild pitch. Andre Lipcius drove in a run with a groundout, making it 6-1 Cubs. Eddys Leonard drew a walk to put a second runner back on the bases. Ryan Kreidler would strikeout for the second out. That would end Gonsalves' night after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one run on three walks and four strikeouts. Luke Little would enter the game for the Mud Hens. Little would get Donny Sands to groundout to end the inning.

Bristo would return for the third inning. Canario would popout to begin the inning. Slaughter would draw a walk to put the Cubs back on the bases. Bote would strikeout, but Slaughter would swipe second base to move into scoring position. Bristo would get Hill to groundout to end the inning.

Little would return to pitch the third inning for Iowa. Perez would lineout and Malloy would strikeout to put two quick outs on the board. Back-to-back walks of Keith and Nevin would threaten for the Hens, but they would be stranded as a Maton strikeout would end the inning. That would close the book for Little after 1.1 innings pitched, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Bristo would return to start the fourth inning, getting Vazquez to groundout and Windham to flyout for the first two outs. That would close the book on Bristo after 2.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on one hit (one home run), one walk and one strikeout. Miguel Diaz would enter and strikeout Crow-Armstrong. Diaz would end his night after the 0.1 inning pitched, striking out the only batter he faced.

Brad Boxberger would enter to pitch for the Cubs in the fifth inning. Lipcius struck out to begin the inning. Leonard singled, but was erased as Kreidler grounded into an inning-ending double play. That would finish Boxberger's night after 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one strikeout.

Brenan Hanifee would enter to pitch in the fifth inning for the Mud Hens. Hanifee would retire the Cubs in order, getting Young and Mervis to strikeout and getting Canario to groundout to end the inning.

Chris Clarke would enter to pitch in the fifth inning for the Cubs. Clarke needed just ten pitches to retire the Mud Hens in order, striking out Sands and Perez and getting Malloy to flyout to end the inning.

Hanifee would return for the sixth inning, striking out Slaughter and Bote and getting Hill to flyout to end the inning.

Clarke would return for the sixth inning. After surrendering three straight singles to Keith, Nevin and Maton to load the bases, Clarke would strand them to escape the jam. Lipcius would strikeout, Leonard would lineout and Kreidler would strikeout looking to end the inning, stranding the bases loaded. That would close the book on Clarke after 2.0 innings pitched, allowing three hits and four strikeouts. Clarke claimed the win, improving to 4-5 on the season.

Hanifee would return for the seventh inning, retiring the Cubs in order again. Vazquez grounded out for the first out. Hanifee would then strikeout both Windham and Crow-Armstrong to end the inning.

Bailey Horn would enter to pitch the seventh inning for the Cubs. Horn would retire the side in order, getting Sands to flyout, Perez to groundout and striking out Malloy to end the inning.

Hanifee would emerge from the dugout to pitch the eighth inning. Hanifee would get Young to groundout for the first out. Mervis would single and Canario would double to put two runners in scoring position for the Cubs. Hanifee would strikeout Slaughter for the second out. Bote would draw a two-out walk to load the bases. Hanifee would strikeout Hill to end the inning and escape the jam. Hanifee would finish his night after 4.0 innings, allowing two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Horn would return to pitch the eighth inning. Horn would get Keith to flyout for the first out. A Nevin single and a walk by Maton would give the Mud Hens a scoring opportunity. Lipcius would flyout and Leonard would strikeout to end the inning.

Aneurys Zabala would enter to pitch the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. Vazquez would strikeout for the first out. Back-to-back singles by Windham and Crow-Armstrong and a walk by Young would load the bases with one out. Mervis would hit a sacrifice fly, making it 7-1 for the Cubs. Zabala would get Canario to flyout to end the inning.

Michael Rucker would enter to close it out for the Cubs. Rucker would strikeout the side, sending Kreidler, Sands and Perez all down swinging to seal a 7-1 win for the I-Cubs.

NOTABLES:

Tyler Nevin: 2-2, R, 2 BB

Colt Keith: 1-3, BB, K

Brenan Hanifee: 4.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 8 K

The Mud Hens will remain in Toledo for game three of the series against the Iowa Cubs, tomorrow, Thursday, August 31st, with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.