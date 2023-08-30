Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.30

Rochester Red Wings (24-28, 58-67) 8, Scranton/WB RailRiders (29-23, 63-63) 4

Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 8, SWB 4

WP: Anthony Banda (1-0, 7.26)

LP: Edgar Barclay (0-3, 7.88)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Scranton/WB 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 5 1

Rochester 0 0 0 1 4 1 2 0 x 8 8 2

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06

Temperature: 66°F

Time of Game: 2:46

Attendance: 4,968

HOME RUNS:

SWB - Estevan Florial (24) solo off RHP Wily Peralta in the 3rd (count: 1-1) to right field

ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (23) two-run off RHP Nick Ramirez in the 7th (count: 0-1) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Edgar Barclay: (0-3, 7.88) 4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 20 BF, 91/55 (P/S), left up 3-1

RHP Wily Peralta: (3-8, 6.31) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HR, 18 BF, 87/54 (P/S), left down 3-1

RED WINGS NOTES

DE-RAILED: With the 8-4 win over Scranton/WB this afternoon, the Wings have now taken a 2-0 series lead for the fifth time this season, and the first time since 6/15-G1, also against the RailRiders...

Rochester now holds a 10-10 record against the RailRiders...should the Wings win two more games this series, they would clinch their fourth season series win against Scranton/WB since 2010 ('14, '16, '19).

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE...: After scoring in the fourth inning tonight, the Wings have now scored a run in 118 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 53 games ahead of second place (JAX, 75)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

SICKO MODE: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORNlaunched his team-leading 23rd home run of the season this afternoon, a two-run shot that extended his career-high...Pennsylvania native went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in, and a run scored...

23 home runs is tied for most by a lefty since Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones hit 24 in 2005 (also hit 23 in 2008).

Blankenhorn's home run today was the second-lowest launch angle (20°) on a home run this year by a Red Wing...he also has the second-highest launched homer at 42° on 7/18 vs. Durham.

LOADING...: After Scranton/WB pushed a run across in the top half of the first, Wings' opponents have now scored first in 13 of their last 14 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, Rochester has scored six runs in the first three innings, while scoring 50 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged his second triple of the season this afternoon, going 1-for-4 after being optioned by Washington Monday...he now carries a 12-game hitting streak with the Wings dating back to 7/16, hitting .356 (16-for-45) with five doubles, two runs batted in, and four runs scored since that date...

Rutherford has logged at least two triples in all seven of his professional seasons, his most being nine in 2019 with High-A Winston-Salem (CWS).

THE GRASSY NOLL: 1B JAKE NOLL went 2-for-4 today with a double, and two runs batted in...since being reinstated from the Injured List on 6/3, Noll has logged the second most doubles amongst Wings players with 11, only behind DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN who leads the team with 15...

Noll's double in the bottom of the fourth extended his hitting streak to five games...this is his second hitting streak of five games this season (last: 7/4-30-G2).

NOT THE SAME LUIS: 2B LUIS GARCIA slashed 2-for-3 today, with a double, three runs batted in, while tying a career-high with three runs scored...Garcia's 104.5 MPH double in the bottom of the fifth inning was his first career bases-clearing double...

Garcia has now reached base safely in 17 of his 20 games played this year with the Wings.

RAILRIDERS NOTES

NOT NICE: RF ESTEVAN FLORIAL went 1-for-5, with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored today...his homer in the top of the third was his 24th of the season, a career-high...Florial is currently tied for sixth in the International League for home runs with Tristan Gray (DUR)...

This was his fifth home run of the season against the Wings, which is tied for the most against a single opponent (5 vs. CLT).

NEXT GAME

Scranton/WB vs. Rochester

Thursday, August 31st

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

RHP Randy Vasquez (3-8, 4.59) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 5.77)

