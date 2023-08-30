SWB Game Notes - August 30

August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (63-62, 29-22) vs Rochester Red Wings (23-28, 57-67)

Game 126 | Road Game 57 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-2, 8.24) vs RHP Wily Peralta (3-8, 6.39)

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.0 games back from first place in the International League with a 29-22 record. They sit in fifth place behind the leading Worcester. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. For the first time in a while, the RailRiders are above .500 and looking to end the month on the winning side.

OTHER WORLDLY THINGS-In his first Triple-A series, Yankees #2 prospect Jasson Dominguez looked right at home. He played in all eight games, making seven starts, reaching base in ever contest. The switch hitter batted .478 last week with eleven hits, three for extra bases. He swatted in a team-high ten runs while scoring four of his own. Dominguez recorded four walks to just two strikeouts. He subbed in as a pinch hitter late in his second game and received an intentional walk. The 20-year-old, who is the second youngest player in the league, has not faced anyone younger than him this season. He split his time between center field and left field.

DAY BASEBALL- The RailRiders are 14-21 in day contests, which begin before the 5:00 PM mark. Estevan Florial and Franchy Cordero perform well in early games both batting above .300 in 20+ contests. As a team, SWB bats .266 in day games.

BARCLAY VS ROCHESTER - Edgar Barclay made his Triple-A debut on August 1st versus Rochester at PNC Field. The southpaw went three innings allowing four runs on five hits. He walked and struckout three apiece. Since then, he has made four more starts and is looking for his first win with SWB.

WHICH MONTH WILL IT BE? - SWB played their best baseball in the month of May when they went 17-9 as a team. The pitching staff nailed down a 3.86 earned run average and the hitters batted .298 with a high of 51 home runs. In August, the team currently has a 17-9 record with two contests left to go this month. As of now, the pitchers hold a 4.11 ERA and the batters have a combined .263 average. The team has hit 32 home runs on the month.

GOTCHA- Carlos Narvaez recorded his 14th caught stealing on the season last night nabbing Derek Hill trying to take second base. He has totalled 10 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and four back in Somerset.

OUTFIELD ARM POWER- Last night both Estevan Florial and Jasson Dominguez recorded outfield assists to nab runners trying to take second base. It was Florial's fifth on the season and the first for Dominguez in Triple-A. With Somerset, the Martian had four assists from the outfield. As a team, the RailRiders have recorded 17 on the season.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.