Fitzgerald Homers, WooSox Drop Second Straight to Norfolk
August 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Norfolk Tides (30-23, 78-49) won their second in a row over the Worcester Red Sox (31-21, 70-57), a 6-3 victory for the road team at Polar Park. Despite the loss, the WooSox conclude play on Wednesday night tied with Durham for the top spot in the International League.
Norfolk pounded out 12 hits and walked 11 times, but WooSox pitching stranded a season-high 18 men on base on the night.
The Tides took a 3-0 lead against Worcester starter Shane Drohan, plating third-inning runs on an RBI single from Daz Cameron and a two-run single by Lewin Diaz. Drohan ultimately took the loss, dropping to 4-7.
With a man on in the bottom of the inning, Stephen Scott laced a two-out RBI triple to left-center, his first three-bagger at Triple-A. Scott now has 41 RBI in Worcester over 46 games.
The teams traded runs in the fourth, starting with a Heston Kjerstad run-scoring fielder's choice in the top of the frame. Ryan Fitzgerald got the run right back, lifting a solo home run over the Worcester Wall in right.
Fitzgerald has 12 long balls, and 41 of his 83 hits have gone for extra bases.
Ronaldo Hernandez laced an RBI single in the fifth, cutting the WooSox deficit to 4-3.
In the seventh, Connor Norby provided the Tides with another big swing, a two-run shot to right that extended the road team's lead to 6-3. The swing, which came off A.J. Politi, delivered the final two runs on the way to the Norfolk victory.
The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Grant Gambrell (1-0, 0.00) faces rehabbing John Means (0-0, 2.08). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage is live on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
