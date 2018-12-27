Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break

December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - After a holiday break, the Hershey Bears return to the ice this weekend looking to end 2018 on a positive note. The club finishes the calendar year with three games in three nights, visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, and hosting Providence on Saturday and Sunday at Giant Center. Hershey enters the week with a 12-17-0-2 record, nine points behind the fourth place position in the division.

Last week, Hershey recorded a 1-2-0-0 record, winning versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Friday night, but bookending the week with a pair of losses to Lehigh Valley. Last Wednesday, Hershey opened the week with a 5-0 loss in Allentown. Alex Lyon earned the shutout for the Phantoms with 18 saves, and the loss marked the second consecutive time Hershey has been shutout in Allentown, and Hershey's ninth straight loss at the PPL Center.

The Bears rebounded last Friday, scoring a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on home ice. Riley Barber deposited three points (one goal, two assists), and Hershey went 3-for-6 on the power play. Last Saturday saw the Phantoms soundly defeat the Bears 6-1 at Giant Center. Barber had Hershey's lone goal while Tyrell Goulbourne had three points for the Phantoms.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Ticket information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

-Friday, Dec. 28 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Dec. 29 vs. Providence, 7 p.m.

Promotion: Scout Night, Think Green Night

-Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

#BearsCares:

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. At Hershey's Jan. 6 game, the team will wear STAR WARS themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Liberty USO at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. and The American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Military Support for Families.

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Dec. 27: 5:30 p.m., Giant Center

Friday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

Saturday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

WINNING VS. WILKES-BARRE: The Bears hold an impressive 4-2-0-1 record versus Friday's opponent, the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hershey has won two of the three meetings on the road at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mike Sgarbossa's six points (three goals, three assists) leads all Bears in the season series, while Riley Barber (three goals, two assists) and Aaron Ness (five assists) each have five points. Netminder Vitek Vanecek holds a 3-1-1 record with a 2.76 goals against average and a .910 save percentage vs. the Penguins.

VICTORY FOR VITEK: In last Friday's victory, Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek was named the second star after stopping 26 shots in the 3-2 win. For Vanecek, the win improved his record to 6-6-2 on the season, and earned him his first victory since Dec. 2, a span of four starts in which Hershey only scored a total of five goals. Vanecek ranks 14th in the AHL with a 2.69 goals against average. He has collected a 37-29-11 record in 86 career AHL games with the Chocolate and White.

RILEY REAFFIRMED: Forward Riley Barber continues to be one of Hershey's top marksmen, collecting four points (two goals, two assists) in the Bears two games last weekend. The Bears have enjoyed great success when Barber has found the back of the net, as Hershey boasts a 7-3-1 record in games Barber has scored this season. Friday's game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is set to mark Barber's 200th game in the AHL with the Chocolate and White.

WELCOME WATSON: With injuries and call-ups mounting, the Bears added defenseman Cliff Watson on a professional tryout last week. After collecting an assist in four games with Stockton this season, Watson made his Hershey debut in Friday's win versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He continued to make a strong first impression, recording his first assist as a Bear on Riley Barber's goal in Saturday's loss to Lehigh Valley. Watson has skated in 14 AHL games with Stockton, San Jose, Utica, and Hershey in the past two seasons, tallying three assists.

BEARS BITES: Hershey hosts Providence this weekend for a pair of games. The Bruins won the earlier head-to-head meeting this season at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, 6-2, on Dec. 15...Providence went 2-1-0 at Giant Center last season...Forward Grant Besse's next game will mark the 100th in his professional career (82 ECHL games, 17 AHL games)...Nathan Walker's next goal will be the 50th in his AHL/Hershey career...Defender Tyler Lewington made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals on Dec. 22 versus Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.