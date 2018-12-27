Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center next Friday, Dec. 28 to host the Chicago Wolves for the fifth installment of this year's Illinois Lottery Cup series. The first 1,000 fans ages 14 and under in attendance will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois, and the IceHogs will also be giving away several sets of tickets to the 2019 NHL Winter Classic during Friday's game.

FRIDAY, DEC. 28 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Winter Classic Tickets: The IceHogs will be giving away several sets of tickets to the 2019 NHL Winter Classic during Friday's game. Fans can enter to win at a signup table on the upper concourse, through checking in on the IceHogs mobile app and during Friday's Chuck A Puck contest.

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Boston Bruins in the annual outdoor showcase, with puck drop set for 1 p.m. EST.

Youth Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois. This year's youth jersey is black with white piping on the sleeves and midriff.

Two-Buck Buds: Each Friday home game during the 2018-19 season feature $2 Bud Light beers, courtesy of WXRX. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Blues Flame Friday: Friday home games this season also feature a pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge, courtesy of District Bar and Grill. Fans can enjoy live music from Paul Heiser in the Blue Flame Lounge on Dec. 28.

Illinois Lottery Cup: The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves for the fifth matchup of this year's Illinois Lottery Cup series. The IceHogs and Wolves are currently tied in the season series with a record of 2-2-0-0 through their first four meetings.

Fans can also stop by the upper concourse throughout Friday's game to view and take pictures with the Illinois Lottery Cup.

Additionally, Friday's game will feature the Anything's Possible Ball Toss, presented by the Illinois Lottery. As part of the promotion, lottery balls will be thrown into the stands during Friday's game. Fans can then collect the lottery balls and redeem them in the Fan Zone for a free Illinois Lottery instant ticket.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

