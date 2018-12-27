Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center next Friday, Dec. 28 to host the Chicago Wolves for the fifth installment of this year's Illinois Lottery Cup series. The first 1,000 fans ages 14 and under in attendance will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois, and the IceHogs will also be giving away several sets of tickets to the 2019 NHL Winter Classic during Friday's game.
FRIDAY, DEC. 28 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Winter Classic Tickets: The IceHogs will be giving away several sets of tickets to the 2019 NHL Winter Classic during Friday's game. Fans can enter to win at a signup table on the upper concourse, through checking in on the IceHogs mobile app and during Friday's Chuck A Puck contest.
The 2019 NHL Winter Classic will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Boston Bruins in the annual outdoor showcase, with puck drop set for 1 p.m. EST.
Youth Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois. This year's youth jersey is black with white piping on the sleeves and midriff.
Two-Buck Buds: Each Friday home game during the 2018-19 season feature $2 Bud Light beers, courtesy of WXRX. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.
Blues Flame Friday: Friday home games this season also feature a pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge, courtesy of District Bar and Grill. Fans can enjoy live music from Paul Heiser in the Blue Flame Lounge on Dec. 28.
Illinois Lottery Cup: The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves for the fifth matchup of this year's Illinois Lottery Cup series. The IceHogs and Wolves are currently tied in the season series with a record of 2-2-0-0 through their first four meetings.
Fans can also stop by the upper concourse throughout Friday's game to view and take pictures with the Illinois Lottery Cup.
Additionally, Friday's game will feature the Anything's Possible Ball Toss, presented by the Illinois Lottery. As part of the promotion, lottery balls will be thrown into the stands during Friday's game. Fans can then collect the lottery balls and redeem them in the Fan Zone for a free Illinois Lottery instant ticket.
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.
Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.
Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Second "Hockey Day SoCal" to Take Place Saturday, December 29 - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds' Final 3-In-3 of 2018 Begins Friday vs. Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Sean Day, Ryan Gropp Rejoin Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up - Colorado Eagles
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series
- Week 12 Report: Hogs Sweep into Holidays with 5-Game Streak
- Blackhawks Recall Nilsson, Reassign Johnson to Rockford
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak
- Hogs to Host Blood Drive at the BMO Thursday, December 27