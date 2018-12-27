Sens Return Home to Beat Laval
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators returned home after an eight-game road trip and did so in style with a 6-4 win over the Laval Rocket.
Jack Rodewald (2), Tobias Lindberg, Joseph LaBate, Max McCormick and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators while Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves. Laval's Etienne Marcoux turned aside 28 shots while Michael McCarron (2), Alex Grenier and Cale Fleury scored.
Tied at 3-3 heading into the final 20, it took all of 36 seconds for Belleville to take the lead. Rodewald blocked a shot before taking a McCormick feed to skate in on a breakaway where he beat Marcoux blocker side for his 10th of the year.
Rodewald would notch his second of the night at 9:44 as he beat Marcoux on a penalty shot to push the Sens lead to 5-3.
Laval cut the deficit to 5-4 with 1:13 left as McCarron redirected a point shot past Gustavsson with the extra attacker out before Batherson potted an empty-netter with 4.7 seconds left.
It took just 6:42 for Belleville to grab the lead as Lindberg skated high and let the puck fly from just inside the blue-line as it evaded traffic and beat Etienne low for his second goal in a Sens jersey.
The Rocket tied the game at 9:58 on the power play as McCarron tipped home an Xavier Ouellett point shot for his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Belleville re-took the lead through LaBate at 11:28 as Marcoux couldn't handle Gabriel Gagne's shot as the British Columbia native banked the puck in for his third goal of the year. Laval again would find an equalizer though, and it came on the man advantage once more, as Grenier buried a one-timer at the back door at 13:25 off of Daniel Audette's centering pass.
A manic first period ended with the Sens taking a 3-2 lead into the break as with 22 seconds left McCormick centered a pass from behind the net after collecting his own rebound and it hit the inside part of Marcoux's pad and trickled over the line for his second of the season.
Belleville nearly pushed its lead to 4-2 through LaBate as he rung the crossbar in the opening minutes of the second while Gustavsson made a big right pad save on Lukas Vejdemo in close after the Rocket forward had driven the net. Laval found its tying goal with 54.4 seconds left in the frame as Fleury let a low drive go from the blue line that squeaked through Gustavsson to make it 3-3 after 40 minutes.
Sens captain Erik Burgdoerfer, as well as Aaron Luchuk, left the game in the first period and did not return with lower-body injuries.
Belleville is back in action Saturday when they host the Binghamton Devils at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Sens Return Home to Beat Laval - Belleville Senators
- Eansor scores twice as Bridgeport earns league-leading 12th win at home this season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Edged by Bridgeport, 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Johnson Stops 33 in 1-0 Shutout Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves Insider: Streaking to the Top - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Blanks Comets in Defensive Duel - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Steve McParland to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Derek Hulak Signed to Standard Player's Contract - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sommer Earns All-Star Coaching Bid with San Jose's 3-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Highlights Roadrunners Holiday Weekend Series against Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Second "Hockey Day SoCal" to Take Place Saturday, December 29 - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds' Final 3-In-3 of 2018 Begins Friday vs. Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Sean Day, Ryan Gropp Rejoin Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up - Colorado Eagles
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.