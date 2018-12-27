Second "Hockey Day SoCal" to Take Place Saturday, December 29
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
Los Angeles - FOX Sports West, in conjunction with the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, today announced broadcast plans for the second "Hockey Day SoCal," set to take place on Saturday, December 29, starting at 12PM. Highlighted by 10 hours of programming, the network will showcase three games, including Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. LA Kings, Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks, and the 16AAA Jr. Kings vs. Jr. Ducks.
The themed day will be anchored by the "Hockey Day SoCal" set location at Anaheim ICE and a special hockey themed telecast launching the day at 12PM; the network will be back with "Hockey Day SoCal" updates at approximately 5:30PM. Mike Pomeranz will host the program alongside Guy Hebert, who will offer analysis as they check-in with the "LA Kings Live" crew at STAPLES Center and "Ducks Live" crew at Honda Center throughout the day.
Beginning at 12:30PM, "LA Kings Live" will preview the Golden Knights vs. LA Kings game from STAPLES Center. Hosted by Patrick O'Neal, Jarret Stoll and Derek Armstrong will deliver analysis before handing it over to; Jim Fox and Alex Faust who will then offer analysis and play-by-play, respectively. The Kings-Vegas broadcast on Saturday is also the next in the Hockey Night in LA series, a special matinee edition featuring Andy Lassner.
For the first time, FOX Sports West will feature the 16AAA Jr. Kings vs Jr. Ducks game. Originating from Anaheim ICE at 4:00PM (tape delay from 9AM), David Gascon will provide play-by-play, Hebert will offer analysis and Taylor Felix will supply reports and interviews.
To round out the day at 6:30PM, "Ducks Live" pre-game will set up the Coyotes vs. Ducks game from Honda Center with Host, Kent French, Analyst, Brian Hayward and Reporter Jill Painter-Lopez. Hayward will then join Play-by-Play Announcer, John Ahlers in the booth. Coverage will conclude with "Ducks Live" post-game, recapping the best of the day from each location.
The hockey community is encouraged to join the celebration by using #HDSoCal and visit foxsportswest.com/hockeyday for a compilation of all "Hockey Day SoCal" content.
