Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27

The set-up

The Belleville Senators return home tonight after an eight-game road trip to face a familiar foe in the Laval Rocket.

Belleville (14-17-2-0) ended its road voyage with an outstanding 4-1 win over Toronto Wednesday that saw the Sens move up to seventh in the North Division and only five points outside of a playoff spot.

Laval (12-15-2-2) sits last in the North but have been playing better of late posting a 5-3-1-1 record in its past 10 games.

The Senators are 9-6 at CAA Arena while the Rocket have won just four of its 13 road games.

Roster notes

No changes overnight for the Senators as they look to push back to .500. Head coach Troy Mann has already confirmed that Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Sens.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-2 against the Rocket this season and won the last match-up in Belleville 7-2 on Dec. 7. The home team has won three of the four games this season.

Who to watch

Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers has tallied six points over his past four games and has 24 points on the year that puts him in a tie for the team lead alongside Drake Batherson and Paul Carey.

Blue-liner Xavier Oullett has an assist in five games with Laval but has spent most of the season with Montreal where he notched three helpers in 19 games before he was placed on waivers.

Where to watch

Thursday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and Paul Svoboda on colour.

