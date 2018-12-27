Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators return home tonight after an eight-game road trip to face a familiar foe in the Laval Rocket.
Belleville (14-17-2-0) ended its road voyage with an outstanding 4-1 win over Toronto Wednesday that saw the Sens move up to seventh in the North Division and only five points outside of a playoff spot.
Laval (12-15-2-2) sits last in the North but have been playing better of late posting a 5-3-1-1 record in its past 10 games.
The Senators are 9-6 at CAA Arena while the Rocket have won just four of its 13 road games.
Roster notes
No changes overnight for the Senators as they look to push back to .500. Head coach Troy Mann has already confirmed that Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Sens.
Previous history
The Sens are 2-2 against the Rocket this season and won the last match-up in Belleville 7-2 on Dec. 7. The home team has won three of the four games this season.
Who to watch
Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers has tallied six points over his past four games and has 24 points on the year that puts him in a tie for the team lead alongside Drake Batherson and Paul Carey.
Blue-liner Xavier Oullett has an assist in five games with Laval but has spent most of the season with Montreal where he notched three helpers in 19 games before he was placed on waivers.
Where to watch
Thursday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and Paul Svoboda on colour.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.