Binghamton Blanks Comets in Defensive Duel

December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets threw 33 shots on net but were stifled by netminder Cam Johnson in a 1-0 loss to the Binghamton Devils Thursday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Thatcher Demko made 17 saves in the loss.

The Comets outshot the Devils 15-5, however neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening frame.

The second period featured more back and forth play but the goaltenders, coupled with the Comets killing off three straight penalties at the end of the period to keep the game remained scoreless through 40 minutes.

John Ramage broke the scoreless deadlock five minutes into the third with a power play goal that was tipped and found its way past Demko. The Comets attempted a rally late, putting 14 shots on goal in the final period but Johnson stopped all 14.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night when the hit the road to take on the Syracuse Crunch in Game Three of the Galaxy Cup series. Puck drop at the Onondaga County Veteran's Memorial Arena is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.