Binghamton Blanks Comets in Defensive Duel
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets threw 33 shots on net but were stifled by netminder Cam Johnson in a 1-0 loss to the Binghamton Devils Thursday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Thatcher Demko made 17 saves in the loss.
The Comets outshot the Devils 15-5, however neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening frame.
The second period featured more back and forth play but the goaltenders, coupled with the Comets killing off three straight penalties at the end of the period to keep the game remained scoreless through 40 minutes.
John Ramage broke the scoreless deadlock five minutes into the third with a power play goal that was tipped and found its way past Demko. The Comets attempted a rally late, putting 14 shots on goal in the final period but Johnson stopped all 14.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night when the hit the road to take on the Syracuse Crunch in Game Three of the Galaxy Cup series. Puck drop at the Onondaga County Veteran's Memorial Arena is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Sens Return Home to Beat Laval - Belleville Senators
- Eansor scores twice as Bridgeport earns league-leading 12th win at home this season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Edged by Bridgeport, 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Johnson Stops 33 in 1-0 Shutout Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves Insider: Streaking to the Top - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Blanks Comets in Defensive Duel - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Steve McParland to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Derek Hulak Signed to Standard Player's Contract - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sommer Earns All-Star Coaching Bid with San Jose's 3-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Highlights Roadrunners Holiday Weekend Series against Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Second "Hockey Day SoCal" to Take Place Saturday, December 29 - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds' Final 3-In-3 of 2018 Begins Friday vs. Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Sean Day, Ryan Gropp Rejoin Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up - Colorado Eagles
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.