Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Adin Hill and forwards Michael Bunting and Conor Garland from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Hill has posted a 6-3-0 mark with the Coyotes this season. Hill has recorded one shutout along with a 2.20 goals against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%) in 10 games. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC registered a 4-1-0 record with a 3.22 (GAA) and a .871 (SV%) in six games with the Roadrunners this season.
Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
The 22-year-old Garland scored two goals in nine games with the Coyotes.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Scituate, MA collected 8-11-19 and has 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with Tucson this season.
Garland was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.
The 23-year-old Bunting has scored a goal in three games with the Coyotes this season.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Scarborough, ON has registered 6-12-18 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. He has recorded 53-61-114 and 164 PIM in 217 career AHL games over four seasons with Tucson and Springfield.
Bunting was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2014 Entry Draft.
