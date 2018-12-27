Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First

The Chicago Wolves secured sole possession of first place in the Central Division on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals at Panther Arena.

The forward line of Daniel Carr (two goals, two assists), Brooks Macek (goal, three assists) and Gage Quinney contributed all four goals for Chicago (18-9-3-1) while goaltender Oscar Dansk (11-4-2) earned his fifth straight win in the victory as he stopped 24 shots.

The Wolves hold a one-point edge over the Iowa Wild and a two-point lead over Milwaukee and the Grand Rapids Griffins in the tight Central Division race.

Frederic Allard scored the only goal for Milwaukee (16-11-5-1) and netminder Tom McCollum (7-6-5) recorded 16 saves.

Macek opened the scoring at 14:16, notching his 16th of the year on a 2-on-1 rush with Carr. Carr raced up the left side, threading a late pass through the defenseman's skates right to Macek at the back door.

The line doubled the lead at the 4:19 mark of the second period when Macek entered the Admirals zone and floated a backhand pass to Carr at the right circle. Carr centered a pass through traffic, hitting Quinney on the tape for a redirect to open up a 2-0 lead for the Wolves.

Milwaukee cut into the lead with 19 seconds remaining in the second period when Allard received a cross-ice pass and his shot trickled in past Dansk.

Carr extended the lead to 3-1 in the third, scoring at the 15:24 mark when his shot from the right boards redirected off a Milwaukee stick and bounced past McCollum.

Carr put away an empty-net goal at 18:22 to ensure the 4-1 victory and the spot atop the Central standings.

The Wolves travel to Rockford for an Illinois Lottery Cup game at 7 p.m. Friday. To get tickets for the Wolves' final home game of 2018 - Super Hero Night presented by Xfinity on Saturday, Dec. 29, against Rockford -- visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

