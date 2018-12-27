Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the Belleville Senators.
The Swedish native is 3-3-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .916 save percentage in eight games with Belleville.
In a corresponding move, Belleville recalled goalie Jake Paterson from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast. Paterson has played in three games with Belleville this season going 0-1 with a 2.05 GAA and in 15 contests with the Beast, the 24-year-old is 4-9 with a 3.52 GAA and .896 save percentage.
Belleville is back in action this evening when they host the Laval Rocket. Tickets are available.
