Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Ryan Graves has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound blueliner has amassed 76 points in 254 AHL contests, including two goals and six assists in 26 games with the Eagles this season.
A fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Graves is in his fourth professional season, with prior stops with the Hartford Wolf Pack and San Antonio Rampage. The 23 year-old was named to the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Team when he earned 21 points in 74 games during his rookie season with the Wolf Pack.
Prior to jumping to the professional level, Graves collected 86 points in 245 QMJHL games with Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, Val-D'Or and Quebec. He would also capture a QMJHL Championship with Val-D'Or in 2014 and was selected to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team with Quebec in 2016.
In a separate series of transactions, forward A.J. Greer, defenseman Anton Lindholm and goaltender Pavel Francouz have all been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, while goaltender Joe Cannata has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Colorado returns to action when they travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday, December 27nd at 2:15pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up - Colorado Eagles
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up
- Colorado Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Victory over Bakersfield
- Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield
- Lindholm Called up to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Anderson