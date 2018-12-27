Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Ryan Graves has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound blueliner has amassed 76 points in 254 AHL contests, including two goals and six assists in 26 games with the Eagles this season.

A fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Graves is in his fourth professional season, with prior stops with the Hartford Wolf Pack and San Antonio Rampage. The 23 year-old was named to the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Team when he earned 21 points in 74 games during his rookie season with the Wolf Pack.

Prior to jumping to the professional level, Graves collected 86 points in 245 QMJHL games with Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, Val-D'Or and Quebec. He would also capture a QMJHL Championship with Val-D'Or in 2014 and was selected to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team with Quebec in 2016.

In a separate series of transactions, forward A.J. Greer, defenseman Anton Lindholm and goaltender Pavel Francouz have all been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, while goaltender Joe Cannata has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday, December 27nd at 2:15pm MT.

