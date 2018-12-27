Admirals Driven Back by Wolves

December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - For the second consecutive game the Admirals outshot and out-chanced the Chicago Wolves, but unfortunately for Milwaukee for the second straight game they fell to their rival, this time by a 4-1 score Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Over the past two games Wolves goalie Oscar Dansk has stopped 61 of the 63 shots that the Admirals has thrown his way, picking up a pair of wins in the process.

The loss dropped the Admirals into third place in the Central Division, two points back of the Wolves and the Iowa Wild, their opponent on Saturday night.

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a goal in each of the first two periods. Brooks Macek scored his 16th goal of the season off of a pretty feed from Daniel Carr with 5:44 left in the opening period for a 1-0 lead and then Gage Quinney made it 2-0 4:19 into the second.

Freddy Allard cut the Wolves lead in half with his third goal of the season with just 19.2 seconds left in the middle frame. The play started when Nick Baptiste raced into the Wolves zone on the near boards and slammed on the breaks, that's when he spotted Allard trailing on the far side. Allard got the puck, took two strides and then fired a slapper that trickled off the arm of Dansk and into the net.

The Admirals applied pressure for much of the third period, but the Admirals were on the short end of a tough break when Carr's centering pass deflected off an Ads stick and past Tom McCollum for a 3-1 lead with 4:36 to go in the game.

Milwaukee would pull McCollum in favor of an extra attacker with four minutes to play, however, Carr would get his second goal of the game with an empty netter with 1:38 to play to finish the scoring.

The Admirals begin a four-game road trip on Saturday night when they head to Des Moines to take on the Wild at 6 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Wednesday, January 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

