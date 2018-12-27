Sean Day, Ryan Gropp Rejoin Wolf Pack

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned defenseman Sean Day and forward Ryan Gropp to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Day, a rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League and a third-round (81st overall) Ranger draft pick in 2016, was scoreless with five shots on goal in six games with the Wolf Pack prior to being reassigned to the Mariners November 5. In 19 ECHL contests with Maine, the 20-year-old 6-3, 225-pounder has four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, along with six penalty minutes and a +4. Those totals are good for tops among Mariner defensemen in points and goals, and a tie for the team lead among blueliners in assists. Day is also tied for third overall on the Mariner club in assists, and stands fourth in points.

Gropp, a second-year pro who was a second-round (41st overall) pick by the Rangers in 2015, has skated in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, notching two goals and three assists for five points and serving four minutes in penalties. Since joining the Mariners December 3, the 6-3, 187-pound Gropp has suited up for eight ECHL games, scoring five goals and adding three assists for eight points. In 78 games with the Wolf Pack over two seasons, the 22-year-old Gropp has totaled 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points, plus 18 PIM.

The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight, with a 7:00 PM visit to Bridgeport to take on the Sound Tigers. All of the action of that battle can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The Wolf Pack's next home game is this Saturday, December 29, the completion of a home-and-home with Bridgeport. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and the first 2,000 fans into the XL Center for that game will receive a free Wolf Pack team trading card set, presented by CM Concessions.

