Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Thursday that rookie forward Jared Thomas has been assigned to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Thomas, 24, has appeared in four games with the Rampage this season, all since being called up from the Oilers on Dec. 4. The Hermantown, Minnesota native has no points with the Rampage this season, but he has recorded six goals and 15 points in 16 ECHL games with Tulsa.
The Rampage visit the Texas Stars at the HEB Center at Cedar Park on Thursday night, their third straight game against the Stars to open a stretch of three games in four nights. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
San Antonio Rampage forward Jared Thomas
