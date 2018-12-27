San Jose Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-1

SAN JOSE, CA. - The San Jose Barracuda scored three unanswered goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles, 3-1 on Thursday. San Jose held Colorado to a season-low 15 shots on goal and outshot the Eagles 18-4 in the third period to solidify the victory. Pavel Francouz suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 32 shots.

The Eagles would be first to light the lamp when Michael Joly snagged a turnover in the neutral zone and went streaking through the right-wing circle before dropping a pass to forward Dominic Toninato who would slam the puck into the back of the net. The goal extended Toninato's point streak to four games and gave Colorado the 1-0 edge at the 10:57 mark of the first period.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, San Jose would knot the score at 1-1 on the power play when forward Francis Perron cruised through the right circle before firing a shot that would beat Francouz at the 9:16 mark of the second period.

The Barracuda would then claim its first lead of the afternoon just 2:10 later when defenseman Kyle Wood fielded a cross-ice pass in the right-wing circle and stepped into a shot that would light the lamp and put San Jose on top, 2-1.

Heading into the third period, the Barracuda would stretch the lead on the power play when forward Maxim Letunov collected a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle and snapped it past Francouz to give San Jose a 3-1 advantage at the 11:27 mark of the final frame.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Barracuda scored two goals on five opportunities on the man-advantage. San Jose goalie Josef Korenar claimed the win in net, making 14 saves on 15 shots in the contest.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, December 30th at 1:00pm MT.

