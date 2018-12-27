San Diego Gulls Sign Steve McParland to Professional Tryout
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Steve McParland to a professional tryout (PTO).
McParland, 27 (2/13/91), scored 10-13=23 points with a +6 rating and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with the Idaho Steelheads this season, leading the club in scoring. The 5-11, 194-pound forward has appeared in seven career AHL games with Texas (2017-18), Binghamton (2016-17) and Chicago (2016-17), earning one assist (0-1=1).
A native of Schreiber, Ontario, McParland has earned 61-70=131 points with a +34 rating and 83 PIM in 159 career ECHL games with Idaho (2017-18), South Carolina (2016-17) and Elmira (2015-16). McParland also scored 14-30=44 points in his four-year collegiate career with Providence College (Hockey East) from 2012-16, helping the Friars to their first NCAA Championship in 2015.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018
- Wolves Insider: Streaking to the Top - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Blanks Comets in Defensive Duel - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Sign Steve McParland to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Derek Hulak Signed to Standard Player's Contract - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sommer Earns All-Star Coaching Bid with San Jose's 3-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Highlights Roadrunners Holiday Weekend Series against Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Second "Hockey Day SoCal" to Take Place Saturday, December 29 - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds' Final 3-In-3 of 2018 Begins Friday vs. Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Sean Day, Ryan Gropp Rejoin Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Recall Hill, Bunting and Garland from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Weekly #12: Hershey Looks to Regroup Following Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up - Colorado Eagles
- Hogberg Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters and IceHogs Await Griffins Following Holiday Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kerry Huffman Named Interim Head Coach for Remainder of 2018-19 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 27 - Belleville Senators
- Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Rally in Third Period at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Driven Back by Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Seize Sole Possession of First - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks End Skid with 4-0 Shutout Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.