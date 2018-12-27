San Diego Gulls Sign Steve McParland to Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Steve McParland to a professional tryout (PTO).

McParland, 27 (2/13/91), scored 10-13=23 points with a +6 rating and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with the Idaho Steelheads this season, leading the club in scoring. The 5-11, 194-pound forward has appeared in seven career AHL games with Texas (2017-18), Binghamton (2016-17) and Chicago (2016-17), earning one assist (0-1=1).

A native of Schreiber, Ontario, McParland has earned 61-70=131 points with a +34 rating and 83 PIM in 159 career ECHL games with Idaho (2017-18), South Carolina (2016-17) and Elmira (2015-16). McParland also scored 14-30=44 points in his four-year collegiate career with Providence College (Hockey East) from 2012-16, helping the Friars to their first NCAA Championship in 2015.

