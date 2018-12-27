Johnson Stops 33 in 1-0 Shutout Win over Comets

UTICA - Cam Johnson stopped all 33 shots he faced and John Ramage scored the only goal of the game as the Binghamton Devils shut down the Utica Comets, 1-0, on Thursday night.

After no scoring in the first period, the Devils had two five-on-three power-play opportunities towards the end of the second period they couldn't convert on. The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes of action with the Comets holding a 19-13 shot advantage.

Binghamton finally cashed in on a power play in the third period to take a 1-0 lead. John Ramage fired home a one timer that just squeaked over the goal line for his sixth of the year. Ramage's power-play goal was assisted by Michael Kapla and Brandon Gignac at 3:36 of the third.

With the net empty for the Comets, Nathan Bastian blocked a huge shot with less than ten seconds left in regulation as the Devils held on for the 1-0 win. Johnson recorded his first AHL shutout, stopping all 33 shots he faced.

